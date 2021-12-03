Workflow HR Consulting is a global human resource firm that delivers all aspects of human resource management that spans Human Capital Strategy, Talent Management, Mentoring, Organizational Structure, Compensation and Benefits, Learning and Development.
We combine global expertise and local insight to design optimal organizational structures, and people processes for lasting improvement and performance for firms through a team of experienced HR professionals. We identify and recruit the very best person for every role, advise our clients on work structures and rewards to motivate their workforce in order to achieve measurable results and turn ambitious goals into reality.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Sous Chef
Location: Wuse, Abuja (FCT)
Employment Type: Full-time
Job Description
- Our client is on the verge of opening the very best Cafe in Abuja and are looking to engage a Sous Chef who would assist our Lead Chef in the preparation and design of all food and drinks menus, producing high-quality plates both design and taste wise as well as ensuring that the kitchen operates in a timely way that meets our quality standards.
Other Responsibilities
- Fill in for the Lead Chef in planning and directing food preparation when necessary
- Resourcefully solve any issues that arise and seize control of any problematic situation
- Order supplies to stock inventory appropriately
- Comply with and enforce sanitation regulations and safety standards
- Maintain a positive and professional approach with coworkers and customers“
Skills & Requirements
- BSc Degree in Culinary Science or related certificate would be a plus
- 1+ years of experience as a Sous Chef
- Understanding of various cooking methods, ingredients, equipment, and procedures
- Knowledge of African & continental cuisine
- Excellent record of kitchen and staff management
- Accuracy and speed in handling emergency situations and providing solutions
- Familiar with industry’s best practices
- Working knowledge of various computer software programs (MS Office, restaurant management software, POS)
Application Closing Date
10th December, 2021.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online
2. All Prime Technologies Limited is a Prime I.T Solutions Company with office in Abuja, Nigeria. We deal with all the Prime Technologies. We are a solutions provider, that develops systems and software, provide I.T support, strategic business solutions, integrated into our client’s business processes. We also develop and manage cost effect complex I.T systems to power our clients to run their operations uninterrupted. All Prime Technologies deliver value in a form of service to Organizations, Businesses, Corporations and Government. We have a dedicated team of I.T professionals, experts and experienced solutions providers with years of practical experience in the I.T industry.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Front-End (Angular) Developer
Location: Abuja
Employment Type: Full-time
Duties / Responsibilities
Your duties / responsibilities shall be all duties / responsibilities ordinarily expected of a Web Developer such as but not limited to:
- Improving system quality by identifying issues and common patterns, and developing standard operating procedures
- Enhancing applications by identifying opportunities for improvement, making recommendations and designing and implementing systems
- Maintaining and improving existing codebases and peer review code changes
- Liaising with colleagues to implement technical designs
- Investigating and using new technologies where relevant
- Creating website designs
- Developing skills and expertise in appropriate software/programming languages such as but not limited to, HTML, CSS, Bootstrap, Angular and Javascript.
- Digital retouching and image editing.
- Keeping up to date with recent technological and software developments.
Job Requirements
- Candidates should possess a Bachelor’s Degree / HND / OND / NCE / SSCE / GCE / NECO qualification.
- 3 – 10 years work experience.
Application Closing Date
15th December, 2021.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: lewis.i@allprimetech.com using the Job Title as the subject of the mail.
3. eHealth4everyone is a digital health enterprise based in Nigeria (Africa) contributing to health service delivery using data science and information technology. At ehealth4everyone, our goal is saving lives and our approach is information and technology. We believe that if health is a right, proven digital health solutions and expertise such as ours should not be a privilege.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Sales and Marketing Assistant
Location: Garki, Abuja (FCT)
Employment Type: Full-time
Job Description
- We are seeking highly-skilled, adaptable, and reliable sales and marketing assistants who will support the work of marketing managers and executives on projects directed at maximizing company profits, developing sales strategies, marketing campaigns, and collecting and interpreting marketing analytics.
- S/he will work closely with employees in other functions, such as advertising, market research, production, sales, and distribution.
- As a successful hire, you will be tasked with helping identify marketing trends and opportunities for growth, as well as creating marketing materials such as white papers and case studies.
- S/he should be familiar with analysis and market research, product and service promotion, and anticipation of customer behavior.
Responsibilities
- Prepare market analysis by evaluating new market prospects.
- Prepare sales and marketing reports to include weekly management reports as well as flash figures.
- Learning and working with various types of software for digital marketing.
- Develop monthly budget analysis and prepare monthly sales activity reports.
- Evaluate market information and prepare reports as well as rate analysis required for management and sales staff.
- Collaborating with the marketing manager, internal teams, clients, and partners on marketing strategy.
- Helping identify marketing trends and key opportunities for innovation.
- Creating marketing materials such as white papers, case studies, and presentations.
- Gather and analyze consumer behavior data (e.g. web traffic and rankings)
- Generate reports on marketing and sales metrics
- Coordinate with the marketing design and content teams to generate digital and print advertising material
- Monitor and report competitors’ marketing and sales activities.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing, Business, or related field with minimum of 1 year work experience.
- Candidate MUST reside in Abuja.
Skills & Requirements:
- Prior Work experience in administration, sales, or marketing.
- Digital marketing experience is a plus too
- Strong working knowledge of marketing and sales industry, including digital tools and techniques
- Significant experience with SEO/SEM campaigns
- Effective written and verbal communication skills.
- A high level of attention to detail.
- Ability to work effectively within a team and independently.
- Excellent computer skills, including Microsoft Office suite, web analytics, and Google AdWords
- Good organization skills.
- Exceptional communication and presentation skills.
Application Closing Date
17th December, 2021.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online
4. Walex Biz Nigeria Limited is a full-spectrum software solutions company based in Abuja, Nigeria. We deliver solutions as a software development company to both small and large organizations, and help businesses of all types looking to accelerate or evolve their businesses or build custom software. We combine many years of software development, IT enterprise experience, and a culture deeply rooted in quality assurance. We are the engine that evolves businesses through technology.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Professional Back-End Developer
Location: Abuja
Employment Type: Full-time
Job Description
- Actively participate in the overall application lifecycle.
- Focus on coding and debugging.
- Collaborate with front-end developers.
- Define and communicate technical and design requirements.
- Build a high-quality reusable code that can be used in the future.
- Create sustainable and functional web applications with clean codes.
- Learn about new technologies and stay up to date with current best practices.
- Conduct UI tests and optimize performance.
- Train, help, and support to other team members.
Job Requirements
- Candidates should possess an HND / OND / BSc qualification with 2 – 10 years of experience.
- Fluency / Understanding of PHP / Laravel in an advanced level
- Strong understanding of the web development cycle and programming techniques
- Must understand the microservice architecture
- Understand accessibility and security compliance
- Data migration, transformation and scripting
- User authentication and authorization between multiple systems, servers and environments
- Implement automated testing platforms and unit tests.
Application Closing Date
5th December, 2021.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online
5. Pro-Health International is a faith-based, non- profit organization that has provided free health care services to under-served populations in Nigeria for over 30 years.CDC and USAID have funded PHI to implement HIV/AIDS prevention, treatment, and care projects, OVC projects and Global Health security projects.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Finance Officer
Location: Jahi, Abuja
Employment Type: Full-time
Job Summary / Responsibilities
- The Finance Officer will be responsible for supervising bank transactions, preparation of payment Vouchers and writing of cheques, posting of payment Vouchers and preparation of financial reports.
- Will be responsible for budget tracking, reviewing posted transactions in the Tally, bank reconciliation and ensuring timely remittances of statutory deductions.
- The Finance Officer will also be in charge of making requisition for funds, reimbursements and involvement in the capacity building of community-based organizations and hands-supports in financial management.
- Will keep proper financial records for donor and external audit’s view.
- He or She will participate in the preparation of monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, and annual financial reports for donor agencies and PHI.
- Make daily postings to ensure income and expenditures are given proper treatment in the project financial system. Ensure that expenditures are within budgetary allocation and report variations
- Ensure efficient use of project resources and compliance with organizational, Nigerian and various
- Undertakes payroll preparation, tax and pension deductions and remit same appropriately
- Ensure efficient use of project resources and compliance with organizational, Nigerian, and various donor financial regulations and procedures, In addition, he or she will:
- Participates in monthly bank reconciliation for the program accounts.
- Any other duty as may be assigned by the supervisor.
Minimum Qualifications / Skills
- Applicants must have First Degree / HND in Accounting or other related Social Sciences.
- Also required is a minimum of 3 years of working experience
- Strong skills in Microsoft Word Excel and Tally, sound analytical, interpersonal and communication skills. Experience in managing USAID grants, rules and regulations.
- familiarity with Nigeria Ngo’s contractual procedures and a relevant higher degree will be an added advantage.
- Belonging or in the process of belonging to a Professional Accounting Body will be an advantage.
Application Closing Date
12th December, 2021.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their Cover Letter along with their Resume / CV as one document to: prohealthcareers1@gmail.com using the Job Title as the subject of the mail.
Note
- Disclaimer Clause:This job description is not an exhaustive list, rather it is intended to be indicative of the skills, efforts, duties, and responsibilities associated with the position.
- Equal Opportunity:“Pro-Health International is an equal –opportunity employer and does not discriminate based on race, color, religion, etc.
- Qualified women are strongly encouraged to apply.
