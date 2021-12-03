Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should:

2. All Prime Technologies Limited is a Prime I.T Solutions Company with office in Abuja, Nigeria. We deal with all the Prime Technologies. We are a solutions provider, that develops systems and software, provide I.T support, strategic business solutions, integrated into our client’s business processes. We also develop and manage cost effect complex I.T systems to power our clients to run their operations uninterrupted. All Prime Technologies deliver value in a form of service to Organizations, Businesses, Corporations and Government. We have a dedicated team of I.T professionals, experts and experienced solutions providers with years of practical experience in the I.T industry.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Duties / Responsibilities Your duties / responsibilities shall be all duties / responsibilities ordinarily expected of a Web Developer such as but not limited to:

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: lewis.i@allprimetech.com using the Job Title as the subject of the mail.

3. eHealth4everyone is a digital health enterprise based in Nigeria (Africa) contributing to health service delivery using data science and information technology. At ehealth4everyone, our goal is saving lives and our approach is information and technology. We believe that if health is a right, proven digital health solutions and expertise such as ours should not be a privilege.

We are recruiting to fill the position below: Job Title: Sales and Marketing Assistant Location: Garki, Abuja (FCT)

Employment Type: Full-time

Job Description We are seeking highly-skilled, adaptable, and reliable sales and marketing assistants who will support the work of marketing managers and executives on projects directed at maximizing company profits, developing sales strategies, marketing campaigns, and collecting and interpreting marketing analytics.

S/he will work closely with employees in other functions, such as advertising, market research, production, sales, and distribution.

As a successful hire, you will be tasked with helping identify marketing trends and opportunities for growth, as well as creating marketing materials such as white papers and case studies.

S/he should be familiar with analysis and market research, product and service promotion, and anticipation of customer behavior. Responsibilities Prepare market analysis by evaluating new market prospects.

Prepare sales and marketing reports to include weekly management reports as well as flash figures.

Learning and working with various types of software for digital marketing.

Develop monthly budget analysis and prepare monthly sales activity reports.

Evaluate market information and prepare reports as well as rate analysis required for management and sales staff.

Collaborating with the marketing manager, internal teams, clients, and partners on marketing strategy.

Helping identify marketing trends and key opportunities for innovation.

Creating marketing materials such as white papers, case studies, and presentations.

Gather and analyze consumer behavior data (e.g. web traffic and rankings)

Generate reports on marketing and sales metrics

Coordinate with the marketing design and content teams to generate digital and print advertising material

Monitor and report competitors’ marketing and sales activities. Qualifications Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing, Business, or related field with minimum of 1 year work experience.

Candidate MUST reside in Abuja. Skills & Requirements: Prior Work experience in administration, sales, or marketing.

Digital marketing experience is a plus too

Strong working knowledge of marketing and sales industry, including digital tools and techniques

Significant experience with SEO/SEM campaigns

Effective written and verbal communication skills.

A high level of attention to detail.

Ability to work effectively within a team and independently.

Excellent computer skills, including Microsoft Office suite, web analytics, and Google AdWords

Good organization skills.

Exceptional communication and presentation skills.

Application Closing Date

17th December, 2021.