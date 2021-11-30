At Omnibiz, we’re fully dedicated to supporting local businesses and helping them navigate the modern market. Over 52,000 businesses across the FMCG industry have trusted us to provide them with the services and necessary tools to overcome contemporary challenges in the market place. Why? The answer is simple – they believe the same thing that we at Omnibiz believe: for the global economy to thrive, local businesses must be given the grounds to grow.
As our adventure evolves, we will continue to support local businesses, provide retailers with the necessary tools to thrive in today’s market, partner with industry stakeholders, and relentlessly pursue opportunities to help Africa’s economy grow. Our work has only just begun and although the current results are encouraging, we also realize that the road ahead is long and full of challenges. Regardless, we are excited about the opportunities that exist, the pathways we are creating, and the businesses we are building relationships with.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Junior Finance Associate
Locations: Lekki – Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan – Oyo, Kano, Port Harcourt – Rivers
Job type: Full-time
Responsibilities
- Keep accurate records for all daily transactions.
- Prepare balance sheets.
- Process invoices
- Maintain records and receipts for all daily transactions.
- Record accounts payable and accounts receivable
- Update internal systems with financial data.
- Prepare monthly, quarterly, and annual financial reports.
- Reconcile bank statements.
- Participate in financial audits.
- Track bank deposits and payments
- Assist with budget preparation.
- Monitor all bank deposits and payments.
- Perform periodic financial analysis to detect and resolve problems.
Qualifications
- HND / B.Sc in Finance, Accounting or Economics
- Minimum of 2 years experience as a Finance person or similar role
- Good knowledge of financial and accounting procedures
- Experience using financial software.
- MS Excel skills
- Knowledge of financial regulations
- Excellent analytical and numerical skills
- Sharp time management skills
- Strong ethics, with an ability to manage confidential data.
Benefits
- Salary N100,000 – N120,000 / Month.
- Growth
- Equal Opportunity
- Exchange ideas and meet colleagues from different teams in our active squads.
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online
2. Come Homes & Properties Limited is a Real Estate company that ensures people achieve their dreams of owing houses through genuine and affordable means.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Marketing Executive
Locations: Abuja, Enugu, Surulere, Ibeju Lekki / Eleko, Victoria Island, Ikota Complex, Ajegunle, Aspamda, Ikotun, Ikorodu, Iyana Ishasi, Abule Egbe & Ikeja – (Lagos), Port Harcourt – Rivers, Benin – Edo, Asaba – Delta, Onitsha – Anambra, Abakaliki – Ebonyi, Abeokuta – Ogun, Ibadan – Oyo, Uyo – Akwa Ibom, Calabar – Cross River, Owerri – Imo and Aba – Abia
Qualifications, Experience & Personal Attributes
- NCE / OND / HND / B.Sc in Business Administration/Business Management, Marketing, Economics, Statistics or any other relevant course.
- Minimum of 1 – 2 years related experience in a similar role.
Pay
Basic Salary (Attractive) + 10% Commission on all sales generated for the month.
Application Closing Date
21st December, 2021.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their updated Resumes to: hrmanager@comehomesltd.com using the Job Title and preferred Location as the subject of the mail.
3. All Prime Technologies Limited is a Prime I.T Solutions Company with office in Abuja, Nigeria. We deal with all the Prime Technologies. We are a solutions provider, thatdevelops systems and software, provide I.T support, strategic business solutions, integrated into our client’s business processes. We also develop and manage cost effect complex I.T systems to power our clients to run their operations uninterrupted. All Prime Technologies deliver value in a form of service to Organizations, Businesses, Corporations and Government. We have a dedicated team of I.T professionals, experts and experienced solutions providers with years of practical experience in the I.T industry.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Web Developer (Angular knowledge)
Location: Abuja (FCT)
Employment Type: Full-time
Job Duties
Your duties / responsibilities shall be all duties / responsibilities ordinarily expected of a Web Developer such as but not limited to:
- Improving system quality by identifying issues and common patterns, and developing standard operating procedures
- Enhancing applications by identifying opportunities for improvement, making recommendations and designing and implementing systems
- Maintaining and improving existing codebases and peer review code changes
- Liaising with colleagues to implement technical designs
- Investigating and using new technologies where relevant
- Creating website designs
- Developing skills and expertise in appropriate software/programming languages such as but not limited to, HTML, CSS, Bootstrap, Angular and Javascript.
- Digital retouching and image editing.
- Keeping up to date with recent technological and software developments.
Requirements
- Minimum of 3 years work experience.
- Must be good in Angular, JavaScript, Bootstrap, CSS, any other technologies will be an added advantage
- Must have Angular knowledge
Application Closing Date
10th December, 2021.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: lewis.i@allprimetech.com using the Job Title as the subject of the mail.
4. The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) is a multilateral development bank (MDB) which funds its projects and other developmental activities using Islamic finance. Hence, the name “Islamic”. Founded in 1975, the IsDB is headquartered in Jeddah, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The purpose of the Bank is to foster economic development and social progress of its member countries.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Project Management Specialist (Local)
Ref No: IDB2733
Location: Abuja
Business Unit: Country Programs Complex
Division: Country Rel.&Ser. Africa & Latin America
Department: Country relations and services Africa & Latin America
Job Purpose
- Under the supervision of the Country Operations Manager, to conduct Bank’s technical-assistance operations due-diligence, monitor day-to-day technical-assistance operations management activities, and carry out day-to-day development-project operations management activities under the guidance of Project Team within approved costs, timeliness and quality, to ensure efficient execution of the bank’s mandate to support economic development in the associated member and non-member countries.
- Responsible for day-to-day communication, monitoring and implementation support to the project management units and executing agencies; supervision of project contract management and resources; preparation of implementation reports to the bank management, and proactive mitigation of project implementation issues. In addition, provide support in project preparation and appraisal, portfolio quality review, procurement review, and disbursement processes. Contribute to knowledge management agenda by identifying lessons learned from the projects.
Key Accountabilities
Project Appraisal:
- Provide technical and professional support to the Operations Team Leader in the preparation of project appraisals and comprehensive due diligence of the technical, financial, procurement, institutional, economic, social and environmental aspects of the project proposals ensuring the same are in line with the operations manual and applicable policies/procedures of the Bank.
- Liaise with the respective Sector Teams in CPO to further refine and enhance the project appraisal documents prior to submission for the Board approval.
Project Implementation and Monitoring:
- Coordinate with the respective Operations Team Leader, in all aspects the project implementation to ensure projects are completed as per the project charter/plan.
- Lead the preparation of periodic project implementation assessment and support reports for each project under the portfolio to ensure implementation issues and proposed actions are documented as a reference and for smooth execution.
- Maintain adequate, up-to-date, and accurate project information and key records in the bank’s operations management system.
- Assess implementation progress of Bank’s approved operations and provide feedback/recommendations on bank’s position to relevant authorities/stakeholders.
- Contribute to maintenance of project implementation plans to ensure ongoing monitoring of project progress, pro-active identification of issues, recommendation and implementation of action plans to resolve issues promptly.
- Review implementation quality and progress of Bank’s approved operations and provide recommendations for improvements to the relevant authorities/stakeholders.
- Provide inputs to the Procurement and Financial Management staff to ensure procurement of materials and disbursal of funds for the projects are in line with the policies of the Bank.
- Monitor contracts and financial management activities of the projects and provide recommendations on bank’s position to relevant authorities/stakeholders.
Project Closure and Review:
- Provide inputs to the Task Team Leader in the development of project completion reports, at the completion of each project
- Compile inputs for the Sectoral Teams in CPO ensuring lessons learnt during the project implementation are recorded as reference for the future projects.
General Project Management:
- Provide inputs to Operations Team Leader during the operational cycle of the projects to ensure necessary operational policies and procedures are followed and improvements suggested are being implemented.
- Support Operations Team Leader in engaging external expertise according to the bank’s procurement policy, to complement internal resources, ensuring quality project due diligence, implementation and lessons mining.
Education, Certification and Experience
Academic and professional qualifications:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Project Management, Engineering, Economics or related fields.
- Additional qualification or certification in Project Management lime PMP would be desirable.
- Minimum of 5 years of experience in project management, preferably in the development sector.
Skills & Necessary Knowledge:
- Project Management skills.
- People Management skills.
- Quality Management.
- Results Orientation.
- Time and resource management.
- Building Relationships
- Passion for Excellence
- Problem Solving skills
- Vendor Management
- Global Trends and Challenges in the specific sector.
- IT skills, especially in project management.
Language:
- English (Mandatory)
- French (Mandatory)
Application Closing Date
26th December, 2021.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online
5. Breakthrough ACTION ignites collective action and encourages people to adopt healthier behavior – from using modern contraceptive methods and sleeping under bed nets to being tested for HIV and preventing the spread of zoonotic diseases – by forging, testing, and scaling up new and hybrid approaches to social and behavior change.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Program Assistant I – Media Compliance and Monitoring
Location: Abuja (FCT)
Summary
- The program assistant will work with the media planning, buying and monitoring unit to develop monitoring processes on a state-to-state basis, facilitate hiring and training of media monitors and manage compliance review and payments.
- Also, the program assistant would be involved is some media buying activities across all BA-N states such as negotiations and contracting process.
Essential Duties and Responsibilities
- Assist in managing relationship with Media Monitoring Agencies and Independent monitors to ensure strict broadcast compliance of BA Nigeria’s media products
- Maintaining weekly and monthly monitoring report of all BA spots and programmes in radio and TV stations in all BA states.
- Updating all monitoring information/feedback and recording for future reference
- Maintaining regular and ongoing communications with media and non-media partners, keeping them up to date on relevant broadcast developments and reflecting their feedback back to organization for consideration on media plans
- Working with the team to negotiate for transmission/broadcast time for all BA’s programmes.
- Coordinate media monitors capacity building on utilization of forms and other monitoring tools; ensuring the required documents are filled up to standard
- Work with the state M&E and SBCOs to manage media monitors effectively and record compliances.
- Ensuring independent monitors are paid promptly and correctly
- Identify needs and learnings and applying those learnings in the improvement of our media strategy
- Participate in deployment process for radio and TV stations and monitoring agencies.
- Participate in capacity building of partner stations.
- Keeping good records of all BA’s media contents and their broadcast status.
- Perform any other duties that may be assigned.
Requirements, Education and / or Experience
- HND or Bachelor’s Degree with at least 2 years’ experience of working with the Media, Production and Public Relations agency.
- Proven organizational, communication and interpersonal skills and be well versed in the use of the computer especially Microsoft excel.
- Good knowledge of the Nigeria Media Landscape
- Ability to work with minimum supervision, take initiative and make sound judgment while maintaining a team players spirit.
- Ability to multitask and deliver promptly.
- Strong understanding of the role of communications in development organization.
- Mentoring, training, and developing staff.
- Excellent communication and inter-personal skills
- Fluency in both spoken and written English and at least one other Nigerian language
- Ability to demonstrate cultural sensitivity and work effectively with a diverse range of people
- Media Buying or Monitoring Agency background would be an added advantage.
Application Closing Date
3rd December, 2021.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send PDF copies of their CV to: hiring@ba-nigeria.org using “Program Assistant I – Media Compliance and Monitoring – Abuja” as the subject of the email.
