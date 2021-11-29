Zenith Carex was incorporated on 1st November 2002 under the 1968 Companies Acts of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under registration RC 465 705. We have, in line with our vision, already taken a front line position in the air express industry in less than a decade since our commencement of operations. We have cut a niche as the air express company that can depend upon not only to keep with the terms of our services but more often to exceed customers’ expectations. Zenith Carex international was established to offer unique air express mail and fright delivery services to our clients in new and innovative ways that would mark clear departure from existing methods.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Customer Relationship / Sales Officer
Location: Wuse 2, Abuja (FCT)
Employment Type: Full-time
Job Description
- Build positive and productive relationships with clients for business growth.
- Schedule regular meetings, discussions, teleconferences and visit client offices to strengthen the relationships.
- Understand client needs and customize existing business programs to meet their needs.
- Provide client support and handle client communications effectively.
- Manage and close client businesses to achieve profitability.
- Maintain existing clients and generate new clients to achieve revenue goals.
- Address client concerns promptly and professionally.
- Inform clients about company products, services and promotions.
- Discuss business contracts and cost with clients.
- Must have flare for sales.
- Ensure that client requests are handled timely and accurately.
- Develop new strategies to improve client satisfaction.
- Maintain up-to-date knowledge about company products and services.
Requirements
- HND, B.Sc / B.A in Marketing, Business Administration, Sales or relevant field.
- Experience in Client Relationship / sales will be an advantage.
- Must have 0 – 3 years working experience as sales/client relationship with tracking record.
- Must have sales experience.
- Female applicants preferable.
- Applicants must resides close to Wuse 2.
- Proven track record in sales environment.
Salary
N60,000 Monthly.
Application Closing Date
3rd December, 2021.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: omolayo.lukas@zenithcarex.com using “Customer Relationship / Sales Officer (Wuse 2 Branch)” as the subject of the mail.
2. Lorache Consulting Limited – Our client, an Internet Service Provider, is currently recruiting suitable candidates to fill the position below:
Job Title: Account Officer
Location: Abuja / Lagos
Responsibilities
- Reconciling payments to ensure the accounting system reflects the correct transactions.
- Key point of contact for other payments.
- Issue receipts to customers on receipt of payments.
- Performing daily financial transactions such as verifying, calculating and posting accounts receivable data.
- Supporting the month end process.
- Generating month end reports.
Requirements
- HND / B.Sc in Accounting or any related field.
- Team Coordinator
- 5 years’ Experience in Large Firm.
- Tax Knowledge and Withholding
- Good Excel Knowledge
- Good Communication Skills.
Application Closing Date
15th December, 2021.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: lorachevacancy@gmail.com using the Job Title as the subject of the email.
3. Breakthrough ACTION ignites collective action and encourages people to adopt healthier behavior – from using modern contraceptive methods and sleeping under bed nets to being tested for HIV and preventing the spread of zoonotic diseases – by forging, testing, and scaling up new and hybrid approaches to social and behavior change.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Administrative Assistant II
Location: Abuja (FCT)
Summary
- The Administrative Assistant II will be responsible for assisting the Senior Administrative Officer II and other members of the administrative team with day-to-day tasks related to project administration.
Essential Duties and Responsibilities
In addition to the general duties described above. Specific duties and responsibilities include the following:
- Support the admin team with the implementation of procurement processes and procedures and processing vendor and invoices;
- Assist with logistics arrangements for international staff/visitors;
- Ensure that the assets that are issued to staff are authorized, recorded and necessary paper work exists as per the office/USAID policy.
- Assist with logistics for conferences, local travel, workshops and other activities;
- Manage staff monthly call credit and internet payments;
- Support the team with basic asset/inventory management;
- Support in the staff HMO registration and payment;
- Support the admin team in updating and managing vendor contracts and Service Level Agreements (SLAs);
- Assist with the management of project vehicles and drivers. Ensure drivers comply with safety rules and defensive driving techniques and reports;
- Ensure procurement of goods and services for the project are done according to USAID and institutional rules and regulations.
- Together with relevant staff ensure that travel & logistics, welfare and support needs of visiting guests to Nigeria and expatriates are met;
- Support in the maintenance and management of physical office space and project vehicles; including environmental cleaning, local transportation, maintenance of office equipment and appliances and meeting staff office needs;
- Prepare relevant administrative reports when needed;
- Other duties as identified by supervisor.
Supervisory Responsibilities:
- This position has no direct supervisory responsibilities.
Minimum Qualifications
- Minimum of Bachelor’s Degree
- 2 – 4 years experience working with donor-funded projects in administrative and procurement related tasks
- Working experience with USAID funded project is an added advantage
- Working Knowledge of MS Office Packages
- Knowledge of administrative procedures.
- Well-organized, with ability to track multiple activities and deadlines
- Ability to work successfully in a cross-cultural, team-based environment.
Application Closing Date
3rd December, 2021.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV in PDF format to: hiring@ba-nigeria.org using ” Administrative Assistant II – Abuja” as the subject of the mail.
4. BA Gladiators Limited – Our client is an Abuja based Healthcare Provider that aims to provide complete healthcare (Body, Mind, Soul) for well being and vitality.
They are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Staff Nurse
Location: Abuja (FCT)
Employment Type: Full-time
Job Description
- An Abuja based medical care provider is seeking a qualified nurse to promote and restore patients’ health. You will provide direct nursing care as well as physical or psychological support when needed.
- This role is a great opportunity for a newly qualified nurse or one with some experience seeking an environment where they can learn more and work towards a rewarding career. If you are a focused individual, highly motivated, who loves helping people, this role is for you.
Responsibilities
- Identify patients’ care requirements, go the extra mile for them and ensuring that their needs are met.
- Nurture a compassionate environment by providing psychological support.
- Resolve or report on patients’ needs or problems, never leaving a problem unresolved
- Prepare patients for examinations and perform routine diagnostic checks (monitor pulse, blood pressure and temperature, provide drugs and injections etc.) ensuring results are recorded in the appropriate way.
- Monitor and record patient’s condition and document provided care services.
- Treat medical emergencies as permitted.
- Administer workloads.
- Adhere to care regulations and standards.
- Work within and cooperate with a multidisciplinary team.
Requirements
- Qualification in Nursing.
- Proven nursing experience.
- Knowledge of professional and technical emerging knowledge.
- Problem solving skills and ability to multi-task.
- Compassionate with good communication skills.
- Excellent teamwork skills.
- Computer skills.
- Critical thinking.
- Good work ethics & values.
- Ability to manage different kinds of patients, accommodating their personality and remaining calm under pressure.
Salary
N50,000 monthly
Application Closing Date
13th December, 2021.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online
Important Information
- Please ensure that you permanently live in Abuja upon applying for this role as relocation not sponsored
- Interviews will be conducted face-to-face, due to urgency, only apply if you are presently resident in Abuja
- Please take note of salary and ensure that it is within your salary expectation range before applying.
- Ensure that CV is updated and there are no gaps dating back 5 years. All gaps in employment or education must be clearly explained on CV (for example, took time off to travel, or time in-between jobs).
5. Rise-xzp Technology Company Limited is a Biopharmaceutical company in the business of marketing and distributing novel biological antimicrobials produced in our research institutes located in the United States, Canada, China and Taiwan.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Sales Representative
Location: Abuja (FCT)
Employment Type: Full-time
Requirements
- Candidate is required to have at least 2 years job experience
- Must have a Degree from a necognized institution in the Biological Sciences
- Must be organised, well-spoken and self motivated.
Application Closing Date
13th December, 2021.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV and Cover Letter to: uamiravinda@yahoo.com using “Application for the Position of a Sales Representative” as the subject of the email.
