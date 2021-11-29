Zenith Carex was incorporated on 1st November 2002 under the 1968 Companies Acts of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under registration RC 465 705. We have, in line with our vision, already taken a front line position in the air express industry in less than a decade since our commencement of operations. We have cut a niche as the air express company that can depend upon not only to keep with the terms of our services but more often to exceed customers’ expectations. Zenith Carex international was established to offer unique air express mail and fright delivery services to our clients in new and innovative ways that would mark clear departure from existing methods.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: omolayo.lukas@zenithcarex.com using “Customer Relationship / Sales Officer (Wuse 2 Branch)” as the subject of the mail.

2. Lorache Consulting Limited – Our client, an Internet Service Provider, is currently recruiting suitable candidates to fill the position below:

Job Title: Account Officer Location: Abuja / Lagos

Responsibilities Reconciling payments to ensure the accounting system reflects the correct transactions.

Key point of contact for other payments.

Issue receipts to customers on receipt of payments.

Performing daily financial transactions such as verifying, calculating and posting accounts receivable data.

Supporting the month end process.

Generating month end reports. Requirements HND / B.Sc in Accounting or any related field.

Team Coordinator

5 years’ Experience in Large Firm.

Tax Knowledge and Withholding

Good Excel Knowledge

Good Communication Skills.

15th December, 2021.