Tech50 Nigeria Limited – Our client, a leading Real Estate Firm in Nigeria with various offices across Nigeria, is currently recruiting suitable candidates to fill the position below:
Job Title: Customer Care Officer (Female)
Location: Kubwa, Abuja
Employment Type: Full-time
Requirements
- Must have a Degree in any field.
- Interested candidates must have a minimum of two years of experience in marketing and sales from the banking or real estate sector.
- Must be resident in Kubwa, Abuja or Neighboring Areas
- Must have a proven track record of success in closing big deals and high-value transactions
- Must be goal-oriented and self-motivated.
- Must drive sales, and meet targets.
- Must be proactive, and diligent in service.
- Must have a personal network of contacts
- Must possess a deep understanding of business in Abuja and be resident in Abuja.
- Must have a strong leadership culture and a deep sense of creativity.
- Must be a team player and well as a team leader.
- Must be professional in dressing, have good content development skills,s and ability to take proactive steps.
- Applicants must know how to drive.
Salary
NGN50,000, monthly.
Application Closing Date
10th December, 2021.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV, Cover Letter and Prove of projects done, sales record (where applicable) to: hr@tech50.net using “Application for Customer Care Officer” as the subject of the email.
2. Tech50 Nigeria Limited – Our client, a leading Real Estate Firm in Nigeria with various offices across Nigeria, is currently recruiting suitable candidates to fill the position below:
Job Title: Head of Corporate Sales
Location: Abuja (FCT)
Employment Type: Full-time
Job Description
The Head of Corporate Sales is a junior-level management role reporting to the Business Development Manager and with the primary purpose of building profitable revenue through Corporate sales through:
- Finding and attracting new profitable corporate business
- Expanding existing corporate clients
- Focusing on shortlist of clients with profit potential
Job Role
- Drive Next Gear’s brand, profile, and proposition through Corporate sales in line with market participation strategy.
- Create, implement and manage expansive and commercial Corporate sales strategy and management plan that delivers the growth targets.
- Identify, secure and develop new profitable Corporate business throughout the
- Pro-actively seek out new business opportunities
- Segment new business opportunities in order to be able to focus efforts on the shortlist of clients with profit potential
- Establish and maintain relationships and meet personal sales targets as agreed with Business Development Manager
- Establish and build strong client relationships, delivering high-touch relationship management to all accounts
- Maintain and develop growth-oriented relationships with key partners
- Ensure that all sales activities are completed in a compliant way, ensuring that the relevant governing bodies’ protocols are fulfilled
- Deliver new and differentiated business growth opportunities such as corporate investors etc
Requirements
- Candidates should possess a Bachelor’s Degree qualification with 3 – 10 years of work experience.
Skills Required:
- Sales background in real estate, banking, or relevant transferable skills and knowledge from other industries such as insurance, Retail, Commercial or Investment Banking, and Business Management.
- Previous experience in the service industry of handling large, blue-chip accounts and selling at Senior/Board Level.
- Demonstrated track record in achieving new business targets and continually demonstrating application in this key area.
- Business/commercial acumen on pricing/contract issues.
- Strong negotiation skills.
- Skill and ability to adopt a “consultative” approach to effective problem solving
- Proven ability to create and deliver compelling presentations and collateral to support business development meetings
- Strong stakeholder management experience, with the ability to build and strengthen relationships at all levels.
- An ability to speak fluent English
- A track record of achieving and exceeding targeted business results/KPIs.
- Excellent interpersonal, communication and influencing skills are required with emphasis on achieving results and successful outcomes.
Salary
NGN150,000 monthly.
Application Closing Date
13th December, 2021.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV, Cover Letter and Prove of projects done, sales record (where applicable) to: hr@tech50.net using “Application for Head of Corporate Sales” as the subject of the email.
3. Metro Medicare – Our expert staff are on hand to give you advice and support with all your health and beauty needs. We aim to be your first choice in healthcare and beauty by helping people look and feel their best.
Metro Medicare delivers value by offering different products, services and the very best in patient care for different customer needs – from our fully stocked supermarket, pharmacy to our makeup studio that will bring out the most confident and beautiful version of yourself. We stock some of the best health and beauty brands in the market. We do our due diligence when sourcing our products and only work with reputable suppliers.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Pharmacist
Location: Wuse II, Abuja (FCT)
Time: 8am – 4pm & 4pm – 11pm
Responsibilities
- As a Pharmacist with us, it goes without saying that you’ll be providing excellent customer and patient care it’s more than just dispensing medicine, it’s listening to and inspiring others whilst giving them your expert advice and reassurance.
- Delivering the pharmacy strategy through providing expert care and advice on prescription and medication use.
- Accountable for legal and ethical decisions in the pharmacy
- Delivering a range of professional pharmacy services
- Ensuring medicines are stored appropriately and securely.
- Supervising the work of less experienced and less qualified staff.
- Ensure proper maintenance of all records for controlled substances and removal of outdated and damaged drugs from the pharmacy inventory.
- Proactively review all patients/customer needs, ensuring that they are provided world-class customer service throughout.
- Maintains pharmacy inventory by checking stock to determine inventory level, anticipating needed medications and supplies, placing and expediting orders, verifying receipt and removing outdated drugs.
Required Education and Experience
- Bachelor’s Degree in Pharmacy
- Must have a current license
- Minimum of 1 year experience as a community pharmacist.
Required Competency and Skillset:
- Credibility, professionalism and confidence to implement best practices
- Good interpersonal and communication skills.
- Thorough understanding of dosage administration and measurement, chemical compounds, medical brands, etc.
- Attention to detail
- Excellent problem-solving skills
- Strong organizational and time management skills.
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: careers@metromedicare.ng using the Job Title as the subject of the email.
4. Vantegral Consulting – Our client, a reputable company, is recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Civil Engineer
Location: Abuja (FCT)
Employment Type: Full-time
Requirements
Interested candidates should possess a BSc Degree
A Civil Engineer with at least 5 years of experience actively working as a civil engineer.
Applicants must have a great eye for detail as they would be involved in the casting of beams.
Application Closing Date
2nd December, 2021.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online
5. Domeo Resources International (DRI) is a prolific organization that proffers HR and Management Consultancy solutions premised on excellence and innovation. DRI analyses various organizational problems, develops improvement plans, deploys those plans, and monitors the plans to ensure improved organizational performance.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Accounting Officer
Location: Abuja (FCT)
Employment Type: Full-time
Reports To: MD
Main Functions
- The Account officer shall be creating and processing invoices.
- Cross-checking invoices with payments and expenses to ensure accuracy. Managing a company’s accounts payable.
Role Responsibilities
- Preparation of cheque / cash payment vouchers
- Bank Reconciliation of bank accounts.
- Update fixed assets register.
- Review of all monthly returns and retirements.
- Preparations of salaries & wages.
- Monthly report to Finance Manager.
- Preparation of monthly accounts for all entities within the organization.
Experience / Qualification
- Minimum HND in Accounting.
- Minimum 2 – 3 years Accounting experience.
Competence / Skills:
- Must be highly analytical
- Pay great attention to details.
- Excellent written and oral communications.
- Proficient in at least one accounting software (e.g. Excel).
- Computer savvy.
- Proficient in typing.
Behavioural Qualities / Other Competences:
- Proficiency in Microsoft office suites, MS Excel, Word, Power point, etc.
- Maintaining high level of professionalism and work ethic.
- Honest.
- Team Player.
- Conscious of need for confidentiality.
- Regard for following rules of the accountancy profession.
Application Closing Date
29th November, 2021.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their Resume to: domeoresources@gmail.com using the Job Title as the subject of the mail.
Note: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
6. Gemstone Microfinance is a non-bank agricultural microfinance cooperative society. It is a registered national member of the Association of Non-Bank Microfinance Institutions of Nigeria (AMFIN). The society is also registered and regulated in every state where it currently operates. With an annual turnover of NI.2 Billion, the financial services arm (RC: 1587936) of Gemstone Microfinance has been instrumental to the success stories recorded by its over 27,000 active members in the last two years of operation.
In its two years of operation, Gemstone Microfinance has provided over N2 Billion in credits to its members in the agricultural business sector across its twenty-four (24) branches in twelve (12) states and the Federal Capital Territory. The society’s main focus has been the development of the crop and livestock production, logistics, food processing and retail subsectors.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Investment Marketer
Locations: Abuja (FCT) , Kaduna and Rivers
Employment Type: Full-time
Job Details
- Grow the Company’s client base through Direct Sales Activities to potential customers
- Contributing to the annual sales and marketing plan.
- Creating and developing new innovative ways to communicate the company’s message to their customers.
- Participate in marketing campaigns.
Qualification & Experiences
- A minimum of HND or B.Sc in Marketing, Business Administration, Banking, Finance, Accounting, Economics, and / or related fields.
- Minimum of 1 year marketing experience in a financial institution.
- Must have completed NYSC.
Skills / Requirements:
- Strong communication skills.
- Computer literacy.
- Calm, polite, and professional behavior.
- Reliable and self-motivated.
- General business knowledge.
- High service orientation.
- Ability to meet target.
Remuneration
N100,000.00 Prorated salary with monthly target of 5 million naira.
Application Closing Date
31st December, 2021.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to desired location via: Abuja – hrabujagemstone@gmail.com , Rivers – hrportharcourtgemstone@gmail.com , or Kaduna – hrkadunagemstone@gmail.com using the Job Title and preferred location as the subject of the email.
