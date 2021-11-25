Tech50 Nigeria Limited – Our client, a leading Real Estate Firm in Nigeria with various offices across Nigeria, is currently recruiting suitable candidates to fill the position below:

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV, Cover Letter and Prove of projects done, sales record (where applicable) to: hr@tech50.net using “Application for Customer Care Officer” as the subject of the email.

Job Title: Head of Corporate Sales Location: Abuja (FCT)

Employment Type: Full-time

Job Description

The Head of Corporate Sales is a junior-level management role reporting to the Business Development Manager and with the primary purpose of building profitable revenue through Corporate sales through: Finding and attracting new profitable corporate business

Expanding existing corporate clients

Focusing on shortlist of clients with profit potential Job Role Drive Next Gear’s brand, profile, and proposition through Corporate sales in line with market participation strategy.

Create, implement and manage expansive and commercial Corporate sales strategy and management plan that delivers the growth targets.

Identify, secure and develop new profitable Corporate business throughout the

Pro-actively seek out new business opportunities

Segment new business opportunities in order to be able to focus efforts on the shortlist of clients with profit potential

Establish and maintain relationships and meet personal sales targets as agreed with Business Development Manager

Establish and build strong client relationships, delivering high-touch relationship management to all accounts

Maintain and develop growth-oriented relationships with key partners

Ensure that all sales activities are completed in a compliant way, ensuring that the relevant governing bodies’ protocols are fulfilled

Deliver new and differentiated business growth opportunities such as corporate investors etc Requirements Candidates should possess a Bachelor’s Degree qualification with 3 – 10 years of work experience. Skills Required: Sales background in real estate, banking, or relevant transferable skills and knowledge from other industries such as insurance, Retail, Commercial or Investment Banking, and Business Management.

Previous experience in the service industry of handling large, blue-chip accounts and selling at Senior/Board Level.

Demonstrated track record in achieving new business targets and continually demonstrating application in this key area.

Business/commercial acumen on pricing/contract issues.

Strong negotiation skills.

Skill and ability to adopt a “consultative” approach to effective problem solving

Proven ability to create and deliver compelling presentations and collateral to support business development meetings

Strong stakeholder management experience, with the ability to build and strengthen relationships at all levels.

An ability to speak fluent English

A track record of achieving and exceeding targeted business results/KPIs.

Excellent interpersonal, communication and influencing skills are required with emphasis on achieving results and successful outcomes.

Salary

NGN150,000 monthly.

Application Closing Date

13th December, 2021.