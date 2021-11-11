The Genesis Cinemas Brand and company was launched into the Nigerian market in the year 2008, in Lagos. By the month of December 2011, the company had served over 15 million customers. Since then, Genesis Cinemas has grown to 12 cinemas with over 45 screens and over 5000 seats. Genesis Cinemas has cinemas located in Lagos, Port-Harcourt, Warri, Owerri, Abuja and Asaba. Our strategy to continue to grow in all major cities of the country will have us opening in more locations in the years to come.
We are a major brand in the strategic Lagos market, with our current Lekki location situated at the most popular shopping mall in the country with over 800 parking spaces, housing some of the most prestigious Nigerian and international retail brands. Genesis Cinemas Lagos was the first cinema in West Africa to show a 3D movie (Green Hornet) in February, 2011.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Bartender
Location: Abuja (FCT)
Employment Type: Full-time
Responsibilities
- Mixing beverages using an extensive range of ingredients including liquor, bitters, soda, water, sugar, and fruits
- Taking beverage orders from customers or wait staff and serving drinks as requested, paying extreme attention to detail
- Assessing customer preferences and making drink recommendations
- Providing a positive and friendly guest experience by interacting with patrons
- Checking identification to verify legal age requirements for all customers
- Keeping a well-stocked bar with an adequate supply of liquor, beer, wine, mixers, ice, napkins, straws, glassware, and other accessories
- Cleaning the bar, tables, chairs, and work area to maintain a sanitary environment
- Organising the bar area to streamline drink preparation and inventory
- Placing orders for liquor, beer, wine, and other supplies
- Slicing, pitting, and preparing fruit garnishes for drinks
- Planning bar menus
- Creating unique drinks
- Complying with all food and beverage regulations
- Provide outstanding customer service to guests.
Qualifications
- Minimum of an OND in any field of study.
- Minimum of 1-2 years experience obtained in a well-structured and reputable organization.
Skills / Abilities:
- Attention to Detail
- Knowledge of applicable laws and regulations
- Knowledge of mixology for traditional and creative cocktails
- Understanding of unique and complementary flavour pairings
- Positive Attitude, Personable demeanour, Multitasking skills
- Impeccable customer service and social perceptiveness
- Ability to evaluate customer satisfaction and responsiveness
- Ability to enforce company policies regarding the consumption of alcohol
- Accountability in maintaining inventory and processing payments
- Physical ability to stand and walk for long periods of time.
Application Closing Date
16th November, 2021.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: jobs@gdcinemas.com using the “Bartender-Abuja” as the subject of the email.
2. Ginos Ventures Limited is an Indigenous distributor of medical consumables and devices across Africa, we provide solutions to all problems of procurement, distribution, and supply of all medical consumables.
We currently distribute for over 15 multinational healthcare companies and have a working relationship with about 60% of healthcare institutions in Nigeria with 23 Medical Representatives and 10 mini distributors that cover major regions in the country.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Store Manager
Location: Abuja (FCT)
Employment Type: Full-time
Job Summary
- To manage the company’s store and oversee all activities related to the store. This will involve maintaining proper records of all stocks that come in or leave the store, planning and monitoring stock levels, etc.
Job Description
- Inspect deliveries for damage or discrepancies and send reports to Management.
- Ensure accuracy of the stock levels at all times by conducting stock-taking as may be required, weekly, fortnightly, monthly, etc.
- Ensure adequate record keeping, manage all documentation to confirm stock levels, and maintain proper inventory control.
- Ensure that our accepted proper reorder level is maintained.
- Ensure the correctness in the quality, quantity, specifications, and condition of the materials received from vendors.
- Ensure that the store is always clean and all safety protocols are in place.
- Prepare detailed and accurate weekly and monthly Stock Movement and related Reports.
- To perform any other tasks that may be assignedby the management.
Academic Requirements
- BSc or HND in Inventory Management, Statistics, Accounting, or a related field.
- Minimum of 6 years experience as a Store officer / Manager, Warehouse Manager or similar role.
Required Skills, Competencies, and Qualities:
- Efficient in inventory management.
- Warehouse management.
- Proficient in Microsoft Excel and other software relevant to inventory management.
- Effective communication skills.
- Ability to work smart and use own initiatives.
- Numeracy skills.
- Integrity.
Application Closing Date
22nd November, 2021.
How to apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their Resume and Cover Letter to: ginosvacancy@gmail.com using the Job title as the subject of the mail.
3. The Wells Carlton Hotel and Luxury Apartments is a five-star luxury hospitality icon in Abuja. Wells Carlton Hotel & Apartments offers guests a perfect blend of relaxation, business and pleasure, delicately infused to meet the highest international standards. The Wells Carlton Hotel and Luxury Apartments is an experience guaranteed to leave you breathless with longing.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Guest Attendant (Waiter and Waitress)
Location: Abuja
Responsibilities
- Primarily responsible for providing wait service and an overall excellent dining experience for our guests.
- Explain how various menu items are prepared, describing ingredients and cooking methods.
- Upselling and cross-selling of foods and beverages.
- Adequate stock-taking on all beverages and maintain par level.
- Periodically initiate products that will drive sales to meet departmental targets.
- Timely and excellent set up of outlets for events and functions.
- Knowledge of F&B software, proper billposting and adequate record keeping.
- Ensure all outlets hygienically meet health and safety requirements/standards.
Requirements
- Minimum of an HND qualification.
- Candidates must have a minimum of 3 years of work experience.
- Previous demonstratable experience in the hospitality industry is required.
Application Closing Date
30th November, 2021.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: careers@wellscarlton.com using the Job Title as the subject of the email.
Application Instructions
- CVs to be submitted in pdf, .doc, .docx formats only.
- The application must include a cover letter/suitability statement.
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for interviews.
4. Alan & Grant – Our work is focused on creating innovative HR and Organizational Development Solutions aimed at Performance Improvement & Business Growth. We currently serve clients across various sectors of the Economy from locations in Jos, Port Harcourt and Lagos.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Sales Admin Executive
Location: Abuja
Industry: Technology
Job Type: Full time
Job Description
- Receiving and processing purchase orders
- Issuing sales transaction invoices
- Verifying orders, including customers’ personal information and payment details
- Contacting customers by phone or email to answer queries and obtain missing information
- Maintaining and updating sales and customer records
- Compiling monthly sales reports
- Expediting orders through internal liaison
- Directing feedback from customers to relevant departments
- Justifying new products to add to those on offer
- Supporting the sales/commercial department with any other administrative
Requirements
- B.Sc Degree in Business Administration or related field
- Minimum of 3 years’ experience in Sales Administration or a similar role.
- Exceptional interpersonal and customer service skills.
- Advanced knowledge of administrative recordkeeping.
- Familiarity with sales reports and sales records.
- Proficiency with word processing and spreadsheet software.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online
5. Afribary is an education technology company building and managing online libraries / databases for academic resources.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Customer Support / Sales Intern
Locations: Abuja (FCT), Abia, Enugu & Lagos (Remote)
Employment Type: Internship
Key Duties
- Handle and respond promptly all customer enquiries, questions and complaints from visitors to our websites via live chat, WhatsApp and email
- Convince as many visitors to our websites as possible to subscribe to access the academic materials
- Work to achieve internal goals for user subscriptions/payments by proactively engaging any prospect, answering their questions and providing useful pointers to help them get what they need on our platforms/websites
- Keep track of all user engagements, questions, issues and provide relevant feedback to the product team that will improve user experience
Requirements
- You must be a recent graduate from a recognised institution
- You must be computer literate and internet savvy
- You must be smart, hardworking and able to write / speak English very well.
Application Closing Date
19th November, 2021.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online
Note: This is a remote internship so you must have a laptop, access to good internet and be able to work from home without distraction.
