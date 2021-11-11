The Genesis Cinemas Brand and company was launched into the Nigerian market in the year 2008, in Lagos. By the month of December 2011, the company had served over 15 million customers. Since then, Genesis Cinemas has grown to 12 cinemas with over 45 screens and over 5000 seats. Genesis Cinemas has cinemas located in Lagos, Port-Harcourt, Warri, Owerri, Abuja and Asaba. Our strategy to continue to grow in all major cities of the country will have us opening in more locations in the years to come.

We are a major brand in the strategic Lagos market, with our current Lekki location situated at the most popular shopping mall in the country with over 800 parking spaces, housing some of the most prestigious Nigerian and international retail brands. Genesis Cinemas Lagos was the first cinema in West Africa to show a 3D movie (Green Hornet) in February, 2011.