House of Tara International – Set up in 1998, House of Tara is a pioneer in the beauty and makeup industry in Nigeria and Africa as a whole and a trailblazer in the areas of retail, distribution channel management and education. House of Tara pioneered the bridal make up profession in Nigeria in 1998, and launched the first bridal directory in Nigeria in 1999, facilitated the first-ever series of bridal seminars in 2000. It established the country’s first make up studio and make up school in 2004 and launched the Tara Product line, a brand that promotes ethics and ethnicity, by empowering young women for economic independence without moral compromise. It also hosted Nigeria’s first Make-Up Conference in 2014.

House of Tara currently has 19 studios currently in 11 states, with plans to build studios across Nigeria in Warri, Calabar, Akure, Ogbomosho, Bauchi, Jos, Abba, Makurdi and more, and outside Nigeria in South Africa, Kenya and Ghana by the end of 2015.

Spread across the three main streams of The Make-up Studio, The Makeup Academy and the TARA product line comprising beauty products and professional make-up kits, the company employs over 150 employees and has a groundbreaking network of over 4,000 reps across the country