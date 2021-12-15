House of Tara International – Set up in 1998, House of Tara is a pioneer in the beauty and makeup industry in Nigeria and Africa as a whole and a trailblazer in the areas of retail, distribution channel management and education. House of Tara pioneered the bridal make up profession in Nigeria in 1998, and launched the first bridal directory in Nigeria in 1999, facilitated the first-ever series of bridal seminars in 2000. It established the country’s first make up studio and make up school in 2004 and launched the Tara Product line, a brand that promotes ethics and ethnicity, by empowering young women for economic independence without moral compromise. It also hosted Nigeria’s first Make-Up Conference in 2014.
House of Tara currently has 19 studios currently in 11 states, with plans to build studios across Nigeria in Warri, Calabar, Akure, Ogbomosho, Bauchi, Jos, Abba, Makurdi and more, and outside Nigeria in South Africa, Kenya and Ghana by the end of 2015.
Spread across the three main streams of The Make-up Studio, The Makeup Academy and the TARA product line comprising beauty products and professional make-up kits, the company employs over 150 employees and has a groundbreaking network of over 4,000 reps across the country
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Retail Sales Merchandiser
Locations: Abuja (FCT), Lagos
Employment Type: Full-time
Responsibilities
- Maintains relationship with in store attendants to ensure continuous sales
- Providing optimum display of products and ensuring tidiness of shelves.
- Plan and execute in store activations
- Maintains product levels by observing inventory levels and notifying Key Account Manager for replenishment when stock level appears low.
- Provides information by reporting sales trends and customer feedback on products
- Test products on customers to identify shades, undertone and color
- Advice and recommend products to customers (cross sell/link sell)
- Daily report on product sales
- Others assigned.
Requirements
- OND qualification with 1 – 3 years work experience.
- Be social media savvy
- Previous experience in merchandising is not a prerequisite
- Passionate about beauty and cosmetics
- Able to show good understanding of House of Tara products
- Has a customer centric approach to tasks and can build relationships
- Pays attention to detail and has excellent organization skills
- Able to plan and execute events with limited supervision
- Reporting Skills
- Proficient in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel)
Application Closing Date
30th December, 2021.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their Applications and CV to: talents@houseoftara.com using “Retail Merchandiser” as the subject of the email.
Note: Only qualified candidates will be contacted.
2. Vendease is a fast-moving consumer goods e-procurement platform for B2B clients in Nigeria, with a mission to ensure hotels & restaurants are free to focus on catering for their customers. We take the problem of food supply-availability and quality off restaurant owners, so that they can focus on serving their customers. As an online marketplace, we give restaurants the opportunity to buy everything they need remotely and seamlessly from anywhere in the world.
We are recruiting to fill the position of:
Job Title: Sales Associate – Category Sales
Locations: Abuja, Lagos and Ibadan – Oyo
Employment Type: Full-time
Job Description
- Follow and achieve departmental sales goals on a monthly, quarterly and yearly basis.
- Actively seeking out new sales opportunities through cold calling, networking, and social media.
- Preparing and delivering appropriate presentations on products and services.
- Negotiating/closing new businesses every month (A closed business is a business that orders at least once within a month).
- Managing communications between key clients and the internal team.
- Bringing new businesses from existing clients or contacts and developing business relationships with potential clients.
- Increasing sales volume.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Marketing, Communication, or related fields with a minimum of 2 years of experience in sales, preferably in the food and/or hospitality industry.
- Experience working with a farm is mandatory for success on the role
- Experience working with a CRM tool for sales lead generation, tracking and forecasting.
- Proven track record in b2b sales and conversion.
- Must have existing good relationships with distributors or restaurants that are easily convertible.
- Excellent numerical, interpersonal, communication and people management skills.
- Tech savviness and a willingness to work with/sell SaaS.
- Proven ability to meet and exceed sales Targets.
- Proven track record of successfully managing customer relationships
- Strong verbal and written communication skills.
Additional Information
- Competitive Salary
- Health Insurance
- Hybrid work terms
- Quarterly performance bonus
- 13th month
- Company-sponsored trainings
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online
3. Vendease is a fast-moving consumer goods e-procurement platform for B2B clients in Nigeria, with a mission to ensure hotels & restaurants are free to focus on catering for their customers. We take the problem of food supply-availability and quality off restaurant owners, so that they can focus on serving their customers. As an online marketplace, we give restaurants the opportunity to buy everything they need remotely and seamlessly from anywhere in the world.
We are recruiting to fill the position of:
Job Title: Credit Risk Analyst (Accounts Receivable)
Locations: Abuja, Lagos and Ibadan – Oyo
Employment Type: Full-time
Job Description
- Ensuring accounts, invoices, notices and statements are generated, issued and/or administered on time and consistent with legislative and audit requirements.
- Negotiating with clients on arrangements regarding payments and making recommendations to management to ensure guidelines in relation to installment agreements and the processing of monies received are adhered to
- Contact debtors by telephone, letter, email or in-person visits, to agree debt recovery plans and follow up as appropriate.
- Reviewing documentation (all aspects of contract) to assess liability, identify contract issues and judge recoverability.
- Using knowledge and initiative to reach amicable solutions to settling debts on behalf of clients, taking into account circumstances of the case
- Establish repayment schedules, monitoring repayment of debts, and adherence by debtors to installment schedules.
- Researching debtor companies, assisting in researching laws and procedures to provide written advice to clients.
- Maintain statistics on recoveries.
Qualifications
- B.Sc in Accounting, Banking & Finance, Economics, Statistics and other related field.
- Available to resume immediately.
- 2 – 3 years experience in debt recovery preferably in the financial, hospitality or food industry.
- Strong planning and organisational skills.
- Good time management.
- Strong communication skills (both written and oral) and excellent telephone manners.
- Appropriately assertiveness to deal with debtors and clients.
- Proactiveness and ability to take initiative.
- Natural ability to interact with people from various backgrounds and various levels.
Additional Information
- Competitive Salary
- Health Insurance
- Hybrid work terms
- Quarterly performance bonus
- 13th month
- Company-sponsored trainings
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online
4. New Material Nigeria Nigeria Company Limited (Sinoma International) is a subsidiary of China National Building Materials Group Co., Limited (CNBM), one of the world’s top 500 companies. The company is mainly engaged in high-end fiber cement board and other new, green, environmental protection wall materials business, is a set of industrial investment, product research and development, production, sales as one of the large industrial platform.
Our company adheres to the integrity, quality, continuous innovation, win-win business philosophy, and we focus on strengthening research and innovation, and pay attention to quality and efficiency, to create an outstanding performance. The company will be committed to green, low-carbon and scientific development, to make contributions to the construction of a beautiful world. At present, the company has invested in the establishment of a factory which is based in the town of Kuje, Abuja, Nigeria and in the later stage, it will also set up locations in many regions of Nigeria.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Chinese Interpreter
Location: Kuje, Abuja (FCT)
Employment Type: Full-time
Job Responsibilities
- Act as Chinese Interpreter for a certain department.
- English-Chinese interpreters assist with communication between English- and Chinese-speaking people.
- Assist Management in office requirements.
- Previous experience working in Production/manufacturing company
- Provide Management with clear and exact translations of written materials, and interpretations of verbal communication.
- Providing interpretations of questions, answers, statements, arguments, explanations and other forms of verbal communication.
- Rendering sight translations of documents and other written materials.
- Imparting thought, purpose, spirit, emotions and tone of speakers from source language into target language.
- Interpreting with no additions or omissions.
- Ensure proper work coordination and reporting.
- Completion of daily activity logs and other documentation.
- Complying with applicable ethics and standards.
Qualification / Skills
- B.Sc / HND qualification in relevant discipline
- 5 years or more experience as Chinese Interpreter
- Proficiency in Microsoft office.
- Valid certificate of accredited Chinese interpreting training.
- Excellent Chinese communication skills, both verbal and written.
- Proficient with use of office equipment.
- Outstanding listening, retention and note-taking skills.
- Proficient enunciation and pronunciation skills and pleasant, professional voice.
- Proficient understanding of cultural sensitivity, and ability to collaborate with people from diverse cultural backgrounds.
Salary
Negotiable.
Application Closing Date
23rd December, 2021.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV and Cover Letter as one document stating why they are a fit for the role to: adijat@sinoma-nmnc.com using “Chinese Interpreter” as the subject of the mail.
5. FSG Work Solutions International Limited is a unique HR company in Nigeria located in the heart of Abuja. We train, recruit and deploy qualified and credible candidates to clients within Abuja and Lagos.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Lead Auditor
Location: Games Village, Kaura District, Abuja (FCT)
Employment Type: Full-time
Reports to Audit Manager
Job Purpose
- To ensure that the internal audit function of the Bank provides quality services that complies with internal and international auditing standards and management expectations.
- To effectively and efficiently carry out planned assignments approved by the Head of Internal Audit.
Key Responsibilities
- Having strong understanding of the business.
- Developing and executing a robust Audit Plan by business entity, in accordance with internal policies, government regulations and Internal Audit professional practice standards.
- Performing/leading audits in accordance with Group Internal Audit (GIA) methodology and professional practice standards; drafting of audit reports; presenting issues to the business; and discussing practical solutions.
- Managing audit activities for a product line, process/function or legal entity.
- Applying in-depth level of expertise in several of the Bank’s functions including: Internal Financial Control (IFC), Credit, Procurement, Compliance, Information Technology, etc.
- Understanding the interconnectedness of products and support units throughout the Bank and how they impact on the area of responsibility.
- Delivering timely high quality audit reports; all reports emanating from the department should be checked for correctness.
- Managing a small to medium sized team of audit professionals; recruiting staff; developing talent; building effective teams and leading their professional development.
- Upholding the highest possible quality of services through various quality control checks and appropriate allocation of duties.
- Maintaining mutually beneficial relationships with business line management, external auditors, regulators and Group Internal Audit and providing them with periodic reports when required.
- Maintaining the use of best practices by researching and adopting new audit techniques where relevant.
- Monitoring staff performance standards for purposes of motivation, disciplining, counseling and rewarding.
- Reporting monthly and quarterly and annual audit results; issues validation;
- Participating in major Bank initiatives and proactively providing advice and assistance on change initiatives.
Key Performance Measures
- Meeting quarterly audit plan targets.
- Submission of monthly, quarterly and annual reports to GIA and senior management.
- Budgetary expenditure variances to be positive.
- Level of legitimate complaints from customers and team to be nil or minimum.
- Positive feedback from Head, Internal Audit.
- Positive feedback from Internal Auditors.
Qualifications
- Possess of a First Degree; a professional qualification such as CIA, CISA, CIMA, ACCA, ACA, COBIT or similar.
Experience:
- At least 6 years of experience in audit including pension, asset management, and other relevant wealth management audit experience.
Personal Competencies
Problem Solving:
- Decide on which business areas to include in the annual plan, based on the global risk assessments and Audit Universe.
Planning:
- Decide on the composition of audit teams, gravity of cases to be investigated and time to be allocated thereto.
Decision Making:
- Interpret audit findings and decide on suitability of recommendations made and overall rating awarded.
Salary
N120,000 / month.
Application Closing Date
31st December, 2021.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their applications and CV’s to: admin@fsgemployments.com using “Lead Auditor- Wealth” as the subject of the email.
Leave a Reply