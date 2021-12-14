Skoodemy is Nigeria’s fastest-growing online teaching and learning platform that offers anyone, anywhere access to online courses and live lectures for a wide range of subjects.

2. Enroyale Consulting – Our client in the Haulage and Distribution sector, is recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Mechanical Engineer Location: Abuja (FCT)

Job Description Our client is looking to hire a Mechanical Engineering Admin to supervise the operation of its Fleet. The prefered candidate should be one who resides close to the truck yard in Suleja. Key Responsibilities Manage Transportation Systems and tools.

Evaluate the durability and usability of spare parts

Write Technical documentation for truck performance. Requirements Minimum of an Ordinary National Diploma (OND) in Mechanical Engineering or a closely related field.

1 – 3 years work experience

Knowledgeability of Trucks performance, Motor Automation and Engines

Ability to create reports and documentation.

4th January, 2022.