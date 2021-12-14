Skoodemy is Nigeria’s fastest-growing online teaching and learning platform that offers anyone, anywhere access to online courses and live lectures for a wide range of subjects.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Experienced ICAN Instructor
Location: Jabi, Abuja (FCT)
Employment Type: Full-time
Responsibilities
- Design the course outline, module booklet to ensure effective learning that iscohesive and sensitive to student needs
- Work with our technical unit to make ICAN pre-recorded courses
- Deliver high standards of teaching, lecturing, and learning to monitor the assessment processes in accordance with the requirements of the professional awarding body.
- Identify, share and embed good practice and resources in teaching, learning, assessment, and subject leadership;
- Any other duties that may reasonably be requested by the management from time to time.
Qualifications
- Candidates must possess ACA, B.Sc. or HND in Accounting, Banking, and Finance or related discipline.
- Must have Min of 2- 5 years Cognate Experience teaching and preparing students for ICAN Examinationsand should indicate this in their cover letter.
- Professional Experience in the line of Accounting, Banking, Finance, or Internal Control is a MUST.
Skills and Competencies:
- Professional qualified Chartered Accountant or Chartered Banker.
- They should possess excellent presentation and teaching skills.
- Excellent oral and written communication skills;
- They should have at least two yearsof experience in teaching the ICAN syllabus.
- Ability to manage the courses effectively;
- Interpersonal skills and teamwork;
- Ability to manage the students effectively.
Salary
N100,000 – N150,000 / month.
Application Closing Date
22nd December, 2021.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: hrm@skoodemy.com using the Job Title as the subject of the email.
Note: For enquiries, Contact: 07066138450.
2. Enroyale Consulting – Our client in the Haulage and Distribution sector, is recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Mechanical Engineer
Location: Abuja (FCT)
Job Description
- Our client is looking to hire a Mechanical Engineering Admin to supervise the operation of its Fleet. The prefered candidate should be one who resides close to the truck yard in Suleja.
Key Responsibilities
- Manage Transportation Systems and tools.
- Evaluate the durability and usability of spare parts
- Write Technical documentation for truck performance.
Requirements
- Minimum of an Ordinary National Diploma (OND) in Mechanical Engineering or a closely related field.
- 1 – 3 years work experience
- Knowledgeability of Trucks performance, Motor Automation and Engines
- Ability to create reports and documentation.
Application Closing Date
4th January, 2022.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: talent@enroyale.consulting using the Job Title as the subject of the email.
3. Rise-xzp Technology Company Limited is a Biopharmaceutical company in the business of marketing and distributing novel biological antimicrobials produced in our research institutes located in the United States, Canada, China and Taiwan.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Sales Representative
Location: Abuja (FCT)
Requirements
- Must have a First Degree from in the Biological sciences from a reputable company
- Must have some sales experience
- Must be sociable and, confident meeting and interacting with people
- Must be organised, well spoken and self motivated
- Should be good at filing, correspondence and document management
Application Closing Date
11th January, 2022.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV and Cover Letter to: uamiravinda@yahoo.com using “Application for the Position of a Sales Representative” as the subject of the email.
4. Getfit Technologies Limited is one of the fastest growing indigenous startups, that focuses on fitness wear-ables and highly customer centric. This idea was initially born to assist mothers snap back to their pre pregnancy bodies and help brides-to-be fit into their dream dress sizes and inspiring them to feel comfortable in their own skin, but this dream has been extended to everyone! Fitness and healthy living is everyone’s fundamental right.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Creative Thinker Associate
Location: Abuja (FCT)
Employment Type: Full-time
Duties & Responsibilities (but are not limited to)
- Understand brand marketing campaigns and audience types in order to organize and schedule content marketing accordingly.
- Assist in facilitating cross-functional communication to ensure all task information is clear and correct for the Creative Team to execute.
- Accurately coordinate and schedule the brand content calendars for each audience and ensure all deliverables are live on time.
- Special projects on an as-needed basis
- Direct brainstorming meetings and creative sessions.
- Work with the brand team to produce new ideas for company branding, promotional campaigns, and marketing communications.
- Evaluate trends, assess new data and keep up-to-date with the latest marketing techniques.
- Assist clients in resolving issues by responding to questions in a timely and professional manner
- Shape brand standards and create procedures to ensure all products are brand appropriate.
- Develop design concepts and directions for marketing materials, campaigns and multiple projects.
- Creating layouts, mockups and prototypes may be required to illustrate their design idea to other members of the team or management.
- Help design promotional material for events, like brochures and videos
- Prepare content for internal use (like guidelines and glossaries)
- Create customizable templates we can use for multiple purposes, including presentations and business cards
- Write copy for marketing and communication material, including press releases, infographics and social media posts
- Coordinate and gather images, logos, stats and content to use in various creative projects
- Research and recommend new ideas for strengthening the company brand
- Supporting the Creative team with the development of concepts, strategies, and client presentations.
- Directing the design and development of creative materials.
- Ensuring brand identity and message consistency across channels.
- Meeting company objectives, values, budgets, and deadlines.
- Participating in brainstorming sessions.
- Keeping up with the latest trends, strategies, and technologies.
- Create contents on reels and tik tok
- Experience in creating campaigns
Requirements
- B.Sc, HND or Master’s in Marketing, CommunicationPublic Relations, Advertising or related field.
- Two years or more relevant experience
Experienced in:
- Microsoft applications (Excel, Word, Outlook, PowerPoint)
- Marketing Programs (Email, Social Media, Google Analytics)
- Communication applications
- Excellent communication, interpersonal and writing skills
Key Competencies:
- As Creative Thinker, you will be responsible for translating conceptual design ideas into innovative and expressive multi-media assets, across digital and offline media.
- You are a strong communicator who thinks creatively, is detail-oriented and able to meet deadlines. You thrive in a collaborative environment and possess strong problem-solving, decision-making and organizational skills.
- As an innovative individual, you take the customer-driven approach to creating marketing and advertising materials for both internal use and external communications.
- The ability to manage multiple high priorities and make tight deadlines in a very fast-paced work environment.
- Strong abilities to work independently and as a part of a team.
- Excellent written and oral communication skills little to no spelling or grammatical errors.
Application Closing Date
31st December, 2021.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: readytoapply01@gmail.com using the Job Title as the subject of the mail.
Note: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
5. FSG Work Solutions International Limited is a unique HR company in Nigeria located in the heart of Abuja. We train, recruit and deploy qualified and credible candidates to clients within Abuja and Lagos.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Receptionist
Location: Wuse 2, Abuja (FCT)
Employment Type: Full-time
Job Description
- Receive correspondences addressed to the office and its staff.
- Responsible for assisting attorneys of the firm in performing clerical and administrative duties.
- Create the monthly schedule of cases in court for the respective attorneys in the office.
- Answer, screen and direct calls to the appropriate individual both internally and externally.
- Manage, sort and distribute incoming mailings, deliveries, faxes and other communications, as well as facilitate the dispersal of outgoing communication.
- File and maintain records, copying documents, scheduling appointments and answering questions for visitors.
- Manage appointment for the Chairman and follow up with reminders as directed from time to time.
- Greet and receive visitors.
Educational Requirements / Professional Qualifications
- Possess a minimum of Higher National Diploma (HND) or Ordinary National Diploma (OND) in any discipline with a minimum of second class lower / lower credit.
- 0 – 2 years cognate experience in a similar capacity.
- Good working knowledge of Microsoft Office suite.
- Candidate must be smart and easily adaptable, courteous and pleasant.
Salary
N45,000 – N75,000 Monthly.
Application Closing Date
24th December, 2021.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV and Cover Letters to: admin@fsgemployments.com using “Application for Receptionist” as the subject of the mail.
