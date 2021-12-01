EHA Clinics, a subsidiary of eHealth Africa, is a health care network operating across Nigeria that provides high-quality, innovative, data-driven, and technology-enabled services. EHA Clinics delivers a comprehensive range of state of the art health care services in each location, e.g, general consultations, laboratory investigations, pharmaceuticals, annual medical checks, child wellness checks, ultrasonography, and specialized services (urgent care, telemedicine, home care, dental care, and ophthalmology).
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Laboratory Technician
Locations: Abuja and Kano
Department: Laboratory
Division: EHA Clinics
Reports to: Practice and Quality Assurance Manager
Summary of Job
- The Laboratory technician will be expected to provide first-class services by applying skills and scientific knowledge to support accurate medical diagnoses and the wellbeing of our patients.
- In this role, you will perform a variety of laboratory tests and procedures to assist in diagnosing, monitoring, treating and preventing disease.
Essential Duties and Responsibilities
- To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. Other duties may be assigned.
Laboratory Technician Duties:
- Perform phlebotomy on adults and children
- Ability to perform laboratory investigations while adhering strictly to the SOP
- Knowledge of laboratory sample transportation and preservation/storage
- Operate and manage automatic hematology and chemistry analyzers, pipettes, thermometers, balances, and other lab apparatus.
- Ensure to maintain a clean work floor and dispose of waste appropriately.
- Conduct group responsibilities accurately and on time.
- Maintain and update laboratory checklists regularly
- Label, sort and check specimens and organize all information into the computer system
- Serve as a resource for all members of the staff, which includes answering questions when asked and participating in any educational opportunities as they arise
- Create a safe environment for everybody by keeping work areas clean and ensuring none of the medical equipment becomes contaminated
- Provide assistance in various functions of the laboratory
- Proficiency in performing laboratory inventory.
- Ensure to maintain equipment properly
- Proficient in microbiology techniques such as streaking, susceptibility measurements, etc
- Good knowledge of parasite identification and proficiency in microscopy
- Perform quality control on various laboratory equipment
Patient & Family Education/Support:
- Provide emotional support and measures to alleviate fear and anxiety.
- Assess patient and family readiness and identifying learning needs.
- Lead/encourage multidisciplinary approach for patient’s discharge.
- Develop and implement the teaching plan utilizing patient education manual.
- Document patient and family education.
- Participate in voluntary community health activities to promote, maintain and restore health and prevent diseases.
- Adheres to Policies and Procedures.
- Adheres to EHA Clinics Code of Conduct as well as ethical standards of the field.
Customer Service Requirements:
- Must have excellent customer service skills and communication skills
- Must be able to plan and perform daily activities in an organized manner.
- Must be kind, compassionate, dedicated and patient.
- Must have the ability to handle different kinds of emotions as well as manage on the job stress.
- Must be focused, very detailed and be creative in making decisions.
- Must be physically and mentally stable to handle extended shifts as well as mental pressure and traumatic events.
- Must be able to review, analyze and respond to different situations they encounter daily.
- Must be able to think critically in adapting to change, judging situations and taking appropriate decisions.
Professional Development:
- EHA Clinics requires all staff to keep their knowledge and skills up to date
- S / he is expected to continue to learn throughout their career at EHA Clinics through continuing professional development (CPD).
- The professional body relating to specialist areas will have information on the type of CPD to be carried out and how much should be completed each year.
Key Areas of Note:
- Ensure continuing education, training and development is undertaken to meet clinical governance guidelines for Continuing Professional Development and a Personal Development Plan.
- Keep up to date with relevant medical research, technology, and evidence-based medical practice by attending continuing education courses and professional meetings, reading journals, etc.
- Perform a variety of research and analysis tasks associated with improvement of clinical care, medical diagnosis, and treatment where appropriate.
- Audit of clinical practice and review of relevant literature.
- Research unusual symptoms and treatment options, through consultation with physicians and other medical specialists.
- Provide literature reviews and the like; review, analyze and determine the significance of a variety of diagnostic test results
Qualifications & Training
- A minimum Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT) from an accredited School of Health Technology.
- Candidate must possess a Certification from the Associate of the Institute of Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (AMLSCN)
- Candidate must possess a current practising license.
- Relevant Certification will be an added advantage.
Work Experience:
- Minimum of 3 years working experience in a Medical Laboratory, Clinic or hospital.
Key Skills and Attributes:
- Computer literacy
- Excellent Communication
- Working Under Pressure
- Humane, Empathetic and Supportive Bedside Manner
- Leadership and Teamwork
- Problem solving and Initiative
- Time Management and Organization
- Attention to Detail
Salary
- Competitive salary scale based on improvements from the CONMESS and CONHESS salary structures as well as surveys from top private hospitals in Nigeria.
- Salary is negotiable but performance-based. Base salary constitutes 70%, while 30% is a bonus based on predefined individual performance indicators and monthly organizational performance.
Other Benefits
The following benefits are available with this offer of employment:
- Health Insurance: EHA Clinics will cover medical expenses for yourself, your spouse and up to two dependents. Further details are contained in the Nigeria Addendum to the EHA Clinics Employee Handbook.
- Group Life Assurance: EHA Clinics provides life insurance for you as our employee. This insurance is payable in the event of your death. The effective date of coverage will be upon successful completion of your probationary period.
- Group & Personal Accident: EHA Clinics provides Accidental Death and Dismemberment Insurance (ADD) for you as our employee. AD&D covers death by accidental means (rather than natural causes) and dismemberment. The effective date of coverage is your hire date.
- Pension: EHA Clinics supports employee retirement preparation and investment by paying a 10% pension contribution on top of the statutory pension contribution of 8% that is already factored into your salary.
- Annual Leave: You are entitled to 21 days paid annual leave accrued at 1.75 days/month. Employees may begin scheduling leave with their direct supervisor upon successful completion of their probationary period.
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online
2. Cious ICT Solutions is a registered website development agency in Nigeria. We manage a small agile team and we are looking for smart and goal-oriented sales agents to work with the team to help businesses gain online visibility, engagement and business growth by infusing technological tools into their business processes.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Business Content Writer
Locations: Abuja (FCT), Cross River, Delta, Edo, Lagos, Ondo, Osun, Oyo and Rivers
Employment Type: Full Time
Responsibilities
- Completing writing projects, meeting deadlines and following content requirements in terms of style and project specifications
- Revising content whenever customers or clients request changes
- Helping create style guides or suggesting changes to ensure content is consistent and clear
- Working with customers to define their content needs
- Conducting research on any given topic.
Requirements
- Interested candidates should possess relevant qualifications and work experience.
Application Closing Date
7th February, 2022.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online
3. A large supermarket chain in Abuja is recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Human Resource Manager
Location: Abuja (FCT)
Employment Type: Full-time
Summary
- As a HR Manager, you will take ownership of all HR matters across the company from recruitment to performance appraisals, wage reviews, disciplinary action, and learning and development.
- To perform well in this role you should have experience as an HR manager, or other senior roles in the HR team, and knowledge around all legal requirements in this role.
Responsibilities
- Consistently recruiting excellent staff.
- Maintaining a smooth onboarding process.
- Training, counseling and coaching of staff.
- Resolving conflicts through positive and professional mediation.
- Carrying out necessary administrative duties.
- Conducting performance and wage reviews.
- Developing clear policies and ensuring policy awareness.
- Creating clear and concise reports.
- Giving helpful and engaging presentations.
- Maintaining and reporting on workplace health and safety compliance.
- Handling workplace investigations, disciplinary and termination procedures.
- Maintaining employee and workplace privacy.
- Leading a team of junior human resource managers.
Qualifications / Requirements
- Bachelor’s Degree in Human Resources Management or equivalent.
- Minimum of 5-6 years of experience in human resources.
- Ability to build and maintain positive relationships with colleagues.
- Experience in educating and coaching staff.
- Experience in conflict resolution, disciplinary processes and workplace investigations.
- Experience in following and maintaining workplace privacy.
- Ability to give presentations.
- Knowledge of relevant health and safety laws.
- Experience using computers for a variety of tasks.
- Competency in Microsoft applications including Word, Excel, and Outlook.
Salary
N150,000 – N250,000 per month.
Application Closing Date
12th December, 2021.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: newvacanciesinabuja@gmail.com using the job title as the subject of the mail.
Note: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
4. The Oaks Nursery is a fast growing Early Years School located in Abuja. Our aim is to nurture children between the ages of 3 months to 5 years in a warm caring environment.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Front Desk / Social Media Executive
Location: Abuja (FCT)
Employment Type: Full-time
Role Description
- School receptionists are often the first people that students, families, and visitors see when they enter a school.
- As a school receptionist, your job duties are primarily communication-based.
- As such, you’ll need to be familiar with proper phone and email etiquette and possess strong interpersonal skills.
- Your daily tasks will include keeping records, scheduling meetings, and facilitating communication between teachers, staff, and families.
- You may also be required to provide secretarial support in addition to reception duties.
Main Responsibilities
Front Desk:
- Answers phone calls in a pleasant, informed manner for the purpose of providing information and creating a good image of the school
- Manages telephone message system (office hours, inclement weather and other recorded messages)
- Greets all incoming students, families and guests respectfully and professionally
- Assists in all aspects of maintaining a professional front office, including but not limited to, fielding and directing incoming phone calls to the appropriate staff member in a timely, professional manner, filing and copying and faxing of sensitive information.
- Understands, accepts, and abides by the School’s philosophy and mission statement in all his/her school activities.
- Develops a positive, welcoming and caring climate in the Front Office.
- Consistently exhibits high standards of professional conduct.
- Effectively perform all other duties as assigned by the Principal.
- Arrives punctually, be prepared for each school day, and maintains regular attendance.
- Provides for children’s personal needs such as attending to those who are sick or hurt; administering medications as prescribed by a physician in accordance with training and authorization
- Requires basic clerical skills and knowledge of office practices and procedures that involve the operation of standard office equipment such as personal computer, copier, fax, and associated equipment that can be learned on the job within several months.
- Assists students and others with routine problems and will refer non-routine items to a supervisor.
- Required to sit or stand for extended periods of time
- Lifts supplies and materials weigh up to 25 pounds.
- May be assigned to work in Guidance, Student Services, Curriculum, or the general office.
- Types routine correspondence, memoranda, reports, records, bulletins, orders and other office documents from sources such as rough drafts, notes, and oral instructions.
- Receives, counts, open, unpacks, dates, stamps, records, sorts and distributes incoming mail, documents, books, materials and supplies following established procedures.
- Sorts and stamps out-going correspondence, addresses envelopes and packages and prepares printed matter and other material for mailing.
- Receives and refers visitors, takes telephone calls and messages, and provides routine information upon request.
- Enters information or data to personal computer or computer terminal following established procedures.
- Able to honour confidential information.
- Gives a daily report of general observations to the school administrator.
- Carrying out other duties that may be assigned by Management.
Social Media:
- Manages all school social media accounts and campaigns
- Develops engaging, creative, innovative content for regularly scheduled posts, which enlighten audiences and promote brand-focused messages
- Coordinates social media messaging with advertising departments, brand managers, and quarterly or seasonal school goals
- Researches and analyses social media trends, including social media ad revenue and web visitor data, to improve social media presence and campaign efficacy.
- Works with various company departments to promote the overall brand through social media channels.
Requirements
- Interested candidates should possess a BSc Degree qualification
- 2 – 4 years of work experience.
Salary
- N50,000 – N60,000 Monthly.
Application Closing Date
15th December, 2021.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: oaksnurseryjobs@gmail.com using the Job Title as the subject of the mail.
5. The U.S. Mission to Nigeria comprises of the Embassy in Abuja, FCT, and the Consulate General in Lagos. U.S. Consulate General Lagos is the Mission’s representative to the Nigerian people in the southern region.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Public Health Specialist (PMTCT – All Interested Candidates (Prog. Spec. – PMTCT)
Announcement Number: Abuja-2021-125
Location: Lagos
Series/Grade: LE – 0550 11
Promotion Potential: LE-11
Hiring Agency: Embassy Abuja
Work Schedule: Full-time – 40 hours per week
Overview
- Hiring Path: Open to the public
- Who May Apply/Clarification From the Agency:
- For USEFM – FP is 04. Actual FP salary determined by Washington D.C.
- All Interested Applicants / All Sources
- Security Clearance Required: Public Trust – Background Investigation
- Appointment Type: Permanent
- Appointment Type Details: Indefinite subject to successful completion of probationary period.
Summary
- Work Schedure for this position: Full Time (40 hours per week)
- Start date: Candidate must be able to begin working within a reasonable period of time (6 weeks) of receipt of agency authorization and/or clearances / certifications or their candidacy may end.
- Supervisory Position: No
- Relocation Expenses Reimbursed: No
- Travel Required: Not Required
- 50% or less – 30% of the time will be spent on regular site visits and meetings with representatives of each organization to review progress (these site visits may include routine, one week-long trips to conduct a standardized assessment of partners’ sites and facilities as part of PEPFAR’s site improvement and monitoring system)
Duties
- Basic Function: The incumbent, under the supervision of the Clinical Services Team Lead, serves as advisor on HIV Prevention of Mother-To-Child Transmission programs strategies and activities, provides project support to the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), contributing to the development, implementation, monitoring, and evaluation of PMTCT program.
- The job holder’s responsibilities include day-to-day program and administrative management, and coordination and collaboration with other PEPFAR agencies to ensure that project implementation addresses program strategic objectives and internationally recognized public health standards and best practices.
- The incumbent ensures collaboration among PEPFAR partners involved in HIV Prevention of Mother-To-Child Transmission and provides leadership in promoting use of internationally recognized best practices in PMTCT services provision among PEPFAR sponsored programs in Nigeria.
Qualifications and Evaluations
Experience:
- Minimum of three (3) years of mid-to-senior level public health experience in Prevention of Mother-To-Child Transmission of HIV and/or other HIV Prevention, Care and Treatment programs, including program planning, implementation, and evaluation that involve coordination with an international agency or implementing partner is required.
- This experience must include PMTCT experience that demonstrates the ability to consult and collaborate effectively with different levels of the health care field including clinic-based ANC personnel, health care setting Directors, and non-care setting personnel, for example government officials or donors.
Job Knowledge:
- The incumbent must have a thorough understanding of the structure and functions of the agency, including knowledge of the agency’s role and function in support of PEPFAR, other participating agencies and USG policies, guidelines and procedures for administration of contracts and cooperative agreements, and intra-agency procedures for coordination with agency headquarters and embassy management.
- The job holder must have a detailed and up-to-date knowledge of the Nigeria public health operational environment, including knowledge of the structure and operations of the MOH and Nigeria government ministries and offices, the environment for health care delivery at the national, regional, district and community level; must stay current on the work and current projects of other collaborating and donor agencies with PMTCT and related programs.
Knowledge of Latest Technology in:
- Prevention of Mother-To-Child Transmission of HIV, HIV/AIDS health care; in-depth specialist knowledge of public health programs, strategies, methods, processes and techniques used to develop, implement and evaluate results of PMTCT programs is required.
- The incumbent works with partners in setting criteria for site selection for specific interventions, budget considerations, cost analysis including cost-benefit ratio, etc.
- This requires specialized knowledge of the subject.
- Good working knowledge of team management techniques to plan, organize and direct multi-disciplinary project teams and activities and overall administrative requirements, budgeting and fiscal management in support of contracts/cooperative agreements/grants/purchase requisitions.
- Good working knowledge of epidemiology, statistics and data analysis.
Education Required:
- Master’s Degree or equivalent in Public Health, Epidemiology, Clinical Psychology, Nursing and/or Midwifery is required.
Evaluations:
- This may be tested. Please specify your level of proficiency in the language listed.
Language:
- Fluent in speaking/reading/writing of English is required.
Skills and Abilities:
- Strong oral and written communications skills are required. Ability to analyze, understand and discuss new program design, management and implementation approaches is required. This includes the development of evaluation designs, use of reliable and valid instruments, and methods for data collection, analysis and reports. Ability to lead project teams and workgroups and to develop effective working relationships with national and international working partners is required.
- The incumbent will be expected to exercise considerable ingenuity and tact in applying guidelines to unique and different settings, as the work is highly complex and can be threatening to stakeholders. Considerable innovation will be required to influence other collaborative organizations engaged in HIV/AIDS prevention, care and treatment programs to adopt appropriate strategies for their program activities.
- Intermediate user level of word processing, spreadsheets and databases is required. Computer keyboard skills with good speed and accuracy is required. Position will not work with propriety software; however, job holder is required to analyze program performance data from National web-based databases e.g., National Data Repository (NDR), PEPFAR Panorama, and Data for Accountability, Transparency, and Impact Monitoring (DATIM). In addition, Job holder will need to be familiar with the Nigeria Medical records System (NMRS) and PEPFAR Surge Dashboards.
- Strong skills in interpretation of program monitoring and evaluation data are required. This would include the ability to understand and synthesize numerical data.
Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO):
- The U.S. Mission provides equal opportunity and fair and equitable treatment in employment to all people without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, political affiliation, marital status, or sexual orientation.
Qualifications:
- All applicants under consideration will be required to pass medical and security certifications.
Benefits and Other Info
Benefits:
Agency Benefits:
- Locally Employed Staff, including Members of Household (MOHs), and Third-Country Nationals (TCNs), working at the U.S. Mission in Abuja, Nigeria may receive a compensation package that may include health, separation, and other benefits.
- For EFMs, benefits should be discussed with the Human Resources Office.
- The pay plan is assigned at the time of the conditional offer letter by the HR Office.
Other Information:
- Hiring Preference Selection Process:
- Applicants in the following hiring preference categories are extended a hiring preference in the order listed below. Therefore, it is essential that these applicants accurately describe their status on the application. Failure to do so may result in a determination that the applicant is not eligible for a hiring preference.
Hiring Preference Order:
- AEFM / USEFM who is a preference-eligible U.S. Veteran*
- AEFM / USEFM
- FS on LWOP and CS with reemployment rights **
* Important
- Applicants who claim status as a preference-eligible U.S. Veteran must submit a copy of their most recent DD-214 (“Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty”), equivalent documentation, or certification. A “certification” is any written document from the armed forces that certifies the service member is expected to be discharged or released from active duty service in the armed forces under honorable conditions within 120 days after the certification is submitted by the applicant. The certification letter should be on letterhead of the appropriate military branch of the service and contain (1) the military service dates including the expected discharge or release date; and (2) the character of service. Acceptable documentation must be submitted in order for the preference to be given.
- This level of preference applies to all Foreign Service employees on LWOP and CS with re-employment rights back to their agency or bureau.
- For more information (i.e., what is an EFM, USEFM, AEFM, MOH, etc.?) and for additional employment considerations, please visit the following link.
Marketing Statement:
- We encourage you to read and understand the Eight (8) Qualities of Overseas Employees before you apply.
Salary
NGN15,890,203 (USD53,767) Annually.
Application Closing Date
15th December, 2021.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online
Important Information
- All candidates must be able to obtain and hold a Public Trust clearance.
- To apply for this position click the “APPLY TO THIS VACANCY” button at the top of the page. Click on the “Submit Application” button to complete your application process.
Required Documents
- In order to qualify based on education, you MUST submit the requested diploma and / or transcripts as verification of educational requirement by the closing date of this announcement. If you fail to provide requested information, or the information you submit is insufficient to verify your eligibility, you will not be considered for this position
- Please provide the required documentation listed below with your application:
- Residency and/or Work Permit
- Degree (not transcript)
- NYSC Certificate
- Certificate or License
- For EFMs, in addition to the above:
- Copy of Orders/Assignment Notification (or equivalent)
- DD-214 – Member Copy 4, Letter from Veterans’ Affairs, or other supporting documentation (if applicable)
- SF-50 (if applicable)
Next Steps:
- Applicants who are invited to take a language or skills test, or who are selected for an interview will be contacted via email.
- For further information – the complete position description listing all of the duties, responsibilities, required qualifications, etc. may be obtained by contacting the Human Resources Office.
- Thank you for your application and your interest in working at the U.S. Mission in Lagos, Nigeria.
6. A reputable HR consulting services is recruiting suitably qualified candidates to fill the position below:
Job Title: Human Resources Manager
Location: Abuja (FCT)
Employment Type: Full-time
Job Description
- We are looking for an HR Manager to lead our HR team. You will take ownership of all HR matters across the company from recruitment to performance reviews, wage reviews, disciplinary action, and learning and development.
- To perform well in this role you should have experience as an HR manager, or other senior roles in the HR team, and knowledge around all legal requirements in this role.
Responsibilities
- Consistently recruiting excellent staff.
- Maintaining a smooth onboarding process.
- Training, counseling and coaching our staff.
- Resolving conflicts through positive and professional mediation.
- Carrying out necessary administrative duties.
- Conducting performance and wage reviews.
- Developing clear policies and ensuring policy awareness.
- Creating clear and concise reports.
- Giving helpful and engaging presentations.
- Maintaining and reporting on workplace health and safety compliance.
- Handling workplace investigations, disciplinary and termination procedures.
- Maintaining employee and workplace privacy.
- Leading a team of junior human resource managers.
Qualification / Requirements
- Bachelor’s Degree in Human Resources Management or equivalent.
- Minimum of 5 years of experience in human resources.
- Ability to build and maintain positive relationships with colleagues.
- Experience in educating and coaching staff.
- Experience in conflict resolution, disciplinary processes and workplace investigations.
- Experience in following and maintaining workplace privacy.
- Ability to give presentations.
- Knowledge of relevant health and safety laws.
- Experience using computers for a variety of tasks.
- Competency in Microsoft applications including Word, Excel, and Outlook.
Salary
N150,000 / month.
Application Closing Date
10th December, 2021.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: newvacanciesinabuja@gmail.com using the Job Title as the subject of the mail.
