- Diadem Consults is a solution and service provider to complex health and environmental problems. It is wholly Nigerian owned and was established in 2010 by an energetic and qualified team of professionals from various disciplines.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Senior Internal Auditor
Location: Abuja (FCT)
Responsibilities
- Leading the full audit cycle by checking tax compliance, verifying financial records, and inspecting accounts.
- Analyzing the results of the audit and presenting possible solutions for ineffective financial practices to management.
- Evaluating the accounting procedures, payroll, inventory, and tax statements to guide financial policy making.
- Conducting risk assessments to recommend aversion measures and cost savings.
- Following up with management to ensure remediation’s are implemented into the financial practices.
- Supervising junior auditing personnel and implementing their research work into the auditing process.
- Preparing and reviewing annual audit memorandums.
- Researching applicable federal and state laws and regulations to ensure the books are compliant.
Requirements
- A Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting, Finance, or a related field. Master’s Degree is a plus.
- 7 years of experience.
- Must have audited at an NGO and bank.
- In-depth understanding of auditing and control practices
- Updated knowledge of applicable laws and regulations
- Excellent mathematical and analytical skills.
- Advanced computer skills.
- Meticulous attention to detail and a high level of accuracy.
- Ability to work with large amounts of complex financial data.
- Solid communication and leadership skills.
- Integrity and reliability.
Application Closing Date
21st January, 2022.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV and Cover Letter to: diademconhr@gmail.com using the Job Title and Location as the subject of the mail.
2. The Skills Outside School Foundation is a not-for-profit organization registered in June 2014 at the Corporate Affairs Commission, Nigeria, and a Company Limited by Guarantee (09365183) at the Companies House, UK.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Headstart Program Support Officer
Location: Abuja (FCT)
Employment Type: Full-time
Job Summary
- The Headstart Program Support Officer (PSO) will work alongside the Headstart Program Officer and Assistant to plan, execute, monitor, and evaluate the Headstart Project and the opportunities associated with it.
- The PSO will work with the Headstart Program Officer to manage the liaison with the professional mentors, partners, trainers, and ensure they are kept up-to-date via newsletters sent every quarter to be developed jointly with the media and communications officer.
Responsibilities
The Program Support Officer will support the Headstart Program Officer in performing a wide range of duties as outlined below:
Project Planning:
- Plan the delivery of the overall edition of the Headstart project and professional mentoring project in accordance with the mission and objectives of the organization.
- Plan the Entrepreneurship, skills training and relevant legislation
- Develop new initiatives to support the strategic direction of the organization.
- Develop a project evaluation framework to assess the strengths of the Headstart Project and identify areas for improvement.
- Ensure all feedback evaluation forms by the trainers and participants of the Business skills workshops are completed, collected and assessed through collaboration with the Monitoring and Evaluation Officer.
- Ensure all professional mentors are kept up to date
- Ensure all project documentation and material is provided to the participants as due.
- Ensure any mentor-mentee re-allocations occur in a timely manner.
- Ensure Policies and documents produced by other organisations of relevance to our work on education and employability are available and accessible by participants
- Ensure Potential organisations including other NGOs, Corporate Organisations, International Organisations and multilateral agencies that the Foundation can collaborate with to further expand its reach and opportunities
Organize the projects:
- Provide weekly and monthly reports to the Board of Trustees and the Head of Executive Council.
- Create and maintain the project management calendar/schedule and file all project documents.
- Organise the Pitch Events.
- Coordinate the business training Workshops and mentoring engagements between the trainers, mentors and the participants.
- Update the partners and donors on project milestones.
- Liaise with the team on all matters.
- Develop a working relationship with all the professional mentors.
- Work with the Media and Communication officer to source for and screen all new professional mentors ensuring that they receive the starter pack and are offered sufficient training on child safety and project expectations.
Lead the projects:
- Communicate with partners/sponsors and other stakeholders to understand how the delivery of the workshops and the Headstart Project can be enhanced.
- Coordinate the delivery of services among different project activities to increase effectiveness and efficiency.
- Monitor the project activities on a regular basis and conduct a quarterly evaluation according to the project evaluation framework.
- Report evaluation findings to the Head of Executive Council and Board of Trustees and recommend changes to enhance the project, as appropriate.
- Provide the necessary information to the Media and Communication Officer to allow for appropriate and targeted social media updates on the Foundations activities.
Control the project:
- Provide information on finances and expenditure on the projects and attach supporting documentation for the board, funders, and Head of the Executive Council.
- Ensure that the Headstart Project operates within the approved budget.
- Monitor and approve all budgeted project expenditures.
- Work with Head of Executive Council to manage the disbursement of funds for all project activities and other general administrative functions of the Foundation.
- Process and document payments made by members and other stakeholders.
- Maintain and keep financial records of all projects and the Foundations’ activities, including monitoring the expenses of the Foundation and ensure they are up to date.
- Provide required information to have invoices generated and submitted to funders according to the timelines.
Requirements
- Candidates should possess a Bachelor’s Degree qualification with 0 – 2 years work experience.
Required Skills:
The PSO should demonstrate competence in all of the following:
Knowledge of project management.
- Behave Ethically: Understand ethical behaviour and business practices, and ensure that own behaviour and the behaviour of others is consistent with these standards and aligns with the values of the organization.
- Build Relationships: Establish and maintain positive working relationships with others, both internally and externally, to achieve the goals of the organization particularly with current partners and sponsors; Command a professional image.
- Communicate Effectively: Speak, listen and write in a clear, thorough and timely manner including by phone with several stakeholders; Articulate the foundations’ mission, project objectives with existing partners – organisations and schools.
- Creativity/Innovation: Develop new and unique ways to improve operations of the organization and to create new opportunities.
- Foster Teamwork: Work cooperatively and effectively with others to set goals, resolve problems, and make decisions that enhance organizational effectiveness.
- Lead: Positively influence others to achieve results that are in the best interest of the organization.
- Make Decisions: Assess situations to determine the importance, urgency and risks, and make clear decisions which are timely and in the best interests of the organization; Proactively take actions necessary to produce results and able to work independently/with little guidance.
- Organize: Set priorities, develop a work schedule, monitor the progress towards goals, and track details, data, information and activities; Strong time management skills.
- Plan: Determine strategies to move the organization forward, set goals, create and implement actions plans, and evaluate the process and results.
- Solve Problems: Assess problem situations to identify causes, gather and process relevant information, generate possible solutions, and make recommendations and/or resolve the problem
- Strong strategic, analytical, and project management skills: demonstrated ability to take responsibility for a diverse number of projects and to complete them in a timely manner with limited supervision.
Abilities:
- Proficiency in MS Office applications (Outlook, Word, Excel and PowerPoint).
- Proficiency in the use of computers for
- Word processing
- Simple accounting
- Databases
- Spreadsheets
- Internet
- Google Docs, Sky Drive, DropBox.
Application Closing Date
30th November, 2021.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should forward their Application Letter with a detailed Resume as one document (in a PDF or Word Format) to: sosfrecruitment@zohomail.com using the Job Title as the subject of the email.
3. FEDETH Microfinance Bank is a presitigious financial instititution offering a broad range of financial services to micro, small and medium sized enterprises and other clients.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Bank Teller
Location: Abuja (FCT)
Employment Type: Contract
Job Summary
- Provide smooth and timely over-the-counter service to customers in accordance with Fedeth’s specified customer service delivery standards.
Responsibilities
- Provision support in expense processing/posting and prepare daily expense monitoring report.
- Conduct payment of salaries to customers with salary accounts.
- Accept deposits, provide cash, or checks for withdrawals, and perform routine customer services.
- Process standing order instructions/transactions.
- Carryout the reconciliation of prepaid expenses and other sundry accounts daily.
- Process fund inflows and outflows (SWIFT, inter-branch transfers, VAT payments, etc) according to requirements of set policies and procedures
- Maintain an accurate record of all activities and transactions.
- Perform other duties as assigned by Head, Branch Operations.
Requirements
- Candidates should possess a Bachelor’s Degree, HND qualification with 1 – 2 years work experience.
Technical Skills:
- Awareness of trends in cash management practices industry wide
- Knowledge of the financial services industry
- Basic knowledge of book-keeping and accounting
- Proficiency in the use of Microsoft office suite.
Soft Skills:
- Excellent communication (written and oral), interpersonal and negotiation skills demonstrated in unparalleled customer service delivery
- Good analytical and problem -solving skills
- Excellent organisation and management skills.
- High sense of responsibility, accountability, and dependability.
Application Closing Date
26th November, 2021.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their Applications to: fedethrecruitment@fedethmfb.com using the Job Title as the subject of the mail.
4. Abuja Clinics is a world class health facility dedicated to providing all your health needs, not only curative but also preventive. We boast of cutting edge equipment which aid in the diagnosis and treatment of medical and surgical conditions. We have highly trained and dedicated staff who provide excellent care. Our computerized systems ensure confidentiality and continuity. We aim to set a standard for medical care hence we continue updating and upgrading to ensure that you get the best.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Pharmacist
Location: Abuja (FCT)
Employment Type: Full-time
Job Responsibilities
- The Pharmacist will supervise all operations within the pharmacy as well as provide pharmacy services to customers
- Assess customer needs and recommend suitable promoted products from time to time.
- Interpret prescriptions from affiliated doctors and manage referrals from medical labs to prescribe our products and retail outlets, by utilizing effective selling skills and performing cost-benefit analysis.
- Attend sales meetings, conference calls, training sessions and symposium circuits
- Work with the sales team to develop strategies and implement brand strategies to ensure a consistent marketing message.
- Report to the Superintendent Pharmacist, build positive trust relationships with the other staff to influence targeted group in the decision-making process
- Monitor and analyze data and market conditions to identify competitive advantage
- Keep accurate records and documentation for reporting and feedback
- Pursue continuous learning and professional development and stay up-to-date with the latest medical data.
Requirements
- Interested candidates should possess a Bachelor’s Degree
- At least 3 years of work experience.
Application Closing Date
15th December, 2021.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their Applications to: hr@abujaclinics.com using the Job Title as the subject of the email.
Or
Click here to apply online
5. Hilton is the leading global hospitality company, spanning the lodging sector from luxurious full-service hotels and resorts to extended-stay suites and mid-priced hotels. For nearly a century, Hilton has offered business and leisure travelers the finest in accommodations, service, amenities and value. Hilton is dedicated to continuing its tradition of providing exceptional guest experiences across its global brands. Our vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality unites us as a team to create remarkable hospitality experiences around the world every day. And, our amazing Team Members are at the heart of it all!
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Customer Service Agent
Job Number: HOT07VTX
Location: Abuja
Job Description
- A Customer Service Agent provides reception services for Guests to contribute to an overall exceptional experience from check-in through check-out and complete audits, as required.
What Will I Be Doing?
As Customer Service Agent, you will serve on the Front Office Team, to provide services for Guests to contribute to an overall exceptional experience from check-in through check-out and complete audits, as required. A Customer Service Agent truly influences the first impressions of our Guests and, therefore, are responsible for performing the following tasks to the highest standards:
- Achieve positive outcomes from Guest queries in a timely and efficient manner
- Ensure an efficient reception experience for Guests, including check in/out, and complete audit procedures, as required
- Ensure that the Guest Service Manager is kept fully aware of any relevant feedback from guests and, or, other departments
- Demonstrate a high level of customer service at all times
- Attend appropriate training courses, when required, and assist with the Night Team’s training and development efforts
- Demonstrate a knowledge of hotel room categories, room rates, packages, promotions and other general product knowledge necessary to perform daily duties
- Maximize room occupancy and use up-selling techniques to promote hotel services and facilities
- Use the correct procedures regarding the acceptance of foreign currencies, credit cards and cash in accordance with the hotel credit policy
- Comply with hotel security, fire regulations and all health and safety legislation
- Act in accordance with policies and procedures when working with front of house equipment and property management systems
- Follow company brand standards
- Assist other departments, as necessary
What Are We Looking For?
Customer Service Agents serving Hilton brands are always working on behalf of our Guests and working with other Team Members. To successfully fill this role, you should maintain the attitude, behaviours, skills, and values that follow:
- B.Sc / HND graduate in any Social Sciences / Foreign Language
- Previous experience in a customer-focused industry
- Positive attitude and good communication skills
- Commitment to delivering a high level of customer service
- Excellent grooming standards
- Calm, efficient, and organized with great attention to detail
- Ability to multi-task while maintaining a positive attitude when working with a Guest
- Professional manner with an emphasis on hospitality and guest service
- Ability to work on your own and as part of a team
- Competent level of IT proficiency,use of OPERA system will be an added advantage
It would be advantageous in this position for you to demonstrate the following capabilities and distinctions:
- Previous experience in cash handling
- Front Office/Concierge experience in the hotel, leisure, and/or entertainment sectors
- Conflict resolution experience.
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online
