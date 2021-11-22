Avarun Consulting Limited – Our client is a new Airline in Nigeria, who can perform in scheduled Commercial Air Transportation services in Nigeria with the highest degree of safety in accordance with the extant Civil Aviation guidelines. The Airline plans to begin operations with the Embraer Regional Jet 145 (EMB 145).
They are recruiting to fill the position of:
Job Title: Technical Records Officer
Application Code: ARC 015
Locations: Abuja, Kano, Lagos and any Airport / Aerodrome in Nigeria
Employment Type: Full Time
Job Category: Aviation, Engineering / Maintenance
Requirements
- Minimum of 2 years’ experience,
- B.Sc / HND education with emphasis on Data Entry; Records Management or similar
- Aircraft Technical Records Training preferred
- Ability to learn and work in a maintenance ERP system.
Application Closing Date
31st December, 2021.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their Applications and a copy of their CV to: recruitment@avarunconsulting.com using the Position and Application Code (e.g. Application for Technical Records Officer – ARC 015) as the subject of the email.
Note: As part of the application process, it is important to note that your application email title MUST indicate the code associated with the position applied for, or your application may not be considered.
2. Apearl Premier Private School – The Cradle of Excellence, bedrock on which APEARL Premier Private School is founded, has a blend of the Nigerian school system and British Curricula, using the Montessori Method of Teaching. The School has various co-curricular and extra-curricular activities, which aid the formation of individual character and improvement in learning abilities. Some of these activities include debating, math, science, music, French, diction and phonics training.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Account Clerk
Location: Kubwa, Abuja
Employment Type: Full-time
Job Responsibilities
- Prepare and maintain accounting documents and records.
- Makes ledger entries and ensure accuracy of all transactions.
- Creating and maintaining spreadsheets.
- Performing clerical work and interoffice support including receiving and processing mail
- Accuracy in accounting.
- Perform account payable and receivable transactions.
- Reconcile all accounts.
- Keep intact documents or items that the accounting department is responsible for, including checks and invoices, as well as vouchers, accounting statements, and other reports and records.
- Compile all financial records.
Job Requirements
- Candidates should possess an HND qualification.
- Minimum of 4 years work experience.
Application Closing Date
6th December, 2021.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their Applications / CV to: careers@apearlschools.com using the Job Title as the subject of the mail.
3. Sweat Works Limited is a competitive quarry with a mission, it has invested in state of the art equipment and technology on par with international counterparts. Our company operates at a local quarry of rich rock deposits located at the state border between Abuja and Kaduna.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Community Relations Officer
Location: Jere / Kagarko – Abuja (FCT)
Employment Type: Full-time
Responsibilities
- Responsible for ensuring that the company and its contractors provide the individuals, groups, communities and local government authorities with timely, consistent and accurate information regarding the company’s project / operations and conduct direct consultation with the local communities as a basis to identify concerns.
- Conduct public awareness campaign / general information sessions.
- Ensure community development investments are aligned with company’s strategy and approach.
- Provide guidance on potential strategic mitigation measures for impacts on communities.
- Prepare reports regarding community relations. Position will receive direction and support.
- Facilitation of Community Relations workshops
- Coordinate input / review of contractors community relations plans
- Handling alignment between contractor and community
- Participate in project mobilization meetings, giving guidance on community relation issues
- Main point of contact with Community Interface Coordinator (CICs) on Projects
- Organizing and participation in Homage / Courtesy calls to community
- Provide guidance on employment guidelines and other labor related issues
- Issues resolution: documentation and tracking of issues to ensure speedy resolution
- Follow up on expectations through further communications, forums, meetings, etc.
Qualifications
- Candidates should possess a Bachelor’s Degree with at least 3 years work experience
- Must be resident in Abuja
- Must be fluent in speaking English and Hausa
Application Closing Date
30th November, 2021.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their Applications to: contact@sweatworks.org using the Job Title as the subject of the email.
4. Avarun Consulting Limited – Our client is a new Airline in Nigeria, who can perform in scheduled Commercial Air Transportation services in Nigeria with the highest degree of safety in accordance with the extant Civil Aviation guidelines. The Airline plans to begin operations with the Embraer Regional Jet 145 (EMB 145).
They are recruiting to fill the position of:
Job Title: IT Specialist
Application Code: ARC 029
Location: Abuja
Job Category: Aviation, Flight Operations
Qualifications / Requirements
- Bachelor’s Degree or its equivalent in Computer Technology / Science
- 3 years’ Cognate experience in Managing Information and Computer Technology Systems.
Application Closing Date
31st December, 2021.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their Applications and a copy of their CV to: recruitment@avarunconsulting.com using the Position and Application Code (e.g. Application for IT Specialist Position – ARC 029) as the subject of the email.
Note: As part of the application process, it is important to note that your application email title MUST indicate the code associated with the position applied for, or your application may not be considered.
5. Eta Zuma Mining and Industries Limited provides premium solutions to businesses in the primary and secondary sectors of the economy, especially those in solid minerals, extractive industry, manufacturing industry and agriculture. Some of its clients are Zuma 828 Coal Limited, IMEX Mineral Resources and Processing Company, Zuma Energy Nigeria Limited, Zuma Steel W/A Limited, and Zuma Metals & Energy Resources Limited.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Payroll Officer
Location: Abuja (FCT)
Employment Type: Full-time
Key Duties and Responsibilities
- Oversee, supervise payroll procedures, and ensure compliance with applicable laws and payroll statutory obligations.
- Ensure timely completion of payroll processes and submission.
- Ensure compliance with all relevant statutory deductions accurately.
- Ensure all relevant variable allowances are captured accurately.
- Oversee processing of payroll changes (e.g. new hires, terminations, raises).
- Maintain accurate records and prepare timely reports.
- Perform any other duties that may be assigned by Head HAM & Admin.
Requirements
Education and Work Experience:
- Bachelor’s Degree or it’s equivalent in any discipline.
- 3 – 6 years relevant work experience.
Skills and Behaviours:
- Good knowledge of payroll processes and procedures.
- Good knowledge of relevant legislation and laws on wages.
- Good problem solving and analytical skills.
- Good relationship management and communication skills.
- Ability to effectively use MS Office applications.
- Ability to pay attention to details.
Application Closing Date
30th November, 2021.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV (PDF format only) to: applications@etazuma.com using the Job Title as the subject of the email.
Note: Due to the volume of applications, only shortlisted people will be contacted.
