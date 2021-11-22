Avarun Consulting Limited – Our client is a new Airline in Nigeria, who can perform in scheduled Commercial Air Transportation services in Nigeria with the highest degree of safety in accordance with the extant Civil Aviation guidelines. The Airline plans to begin operations with the Embraer Regional Jet 145 (EMB 145).

They are recruiting to fill the position of:

Interested and qualified candidates should send their Applications and a copy of their CV to: recruitment@avarunconsulting.com using the Position and Application Code (e.g. Application for Technical Records Officer – ARC 015) as the subject of the email.

Note: As part of the application process, it is important to note that your application email title MUST indicate the code associated with the position applied for, or your application may not be considered.

2. Apearl Premier Private School – The Cradle of Excellence, bedrock on which APEARL Premier Private School is founded, has a blend of the Nigerian school system and British Curricula, using the Montessori Method of Teaching. The School has various co-curricular and extra-curricular activities, which aid the formation of individual character and improvement in learning abilities. Some of these activities include debating, math, science, music, French, diction and phonics training.

We are recruiting to fill the position below: Job Title: Account Clerk Location: Kubwa, Abuja

Employment Type: Full-time

Job Responsibilities Prepare and maintain accounting documents and records.

Makes ledger entries and ensure accuracy of all transactions.

Creating and maintaining spreadsheets.

Performing clerical work and interoffice support including receiving and processing mail

Accuracy in accounting.

Perform account payable and receivable transactions.

Reconcile all accounts.

Keep intact documents or items that the accounting department is responsible for, including checks and invoices, as well as vouchers, accounting statements, and other reports and records.

Compile all financial records. Job Requirements Candidates should possess an HND qualification.

Minimum of 4 years work experience.

6th December, 2021.