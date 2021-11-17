Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV and Cover Letter to: careers@attahirufoundation.org using the Job Title as the subject of the email.

Note: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for interviews. Kindly note, no calls please.

2. Informal Technologies Limited – We are an ICT company based in Abuja, with focus on Financial Technology. Our clients include government organizations, private organizations, NGOs and micro-finance banks.

We are recruiting to fill the position below for immediate employment:

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: abuja.hrmanager@gmail.com using the Job Title as the subject of the email.

Note: The job is based in Abuja and candidates will be required to come in for in-person interview.

3. Cedarcrest Hospitals Limited was founded in Abuja in January, 2008. The hospital started as a mono specialty centre and was formerly known as Cedarcrest Orthopaedic Clinics Ltd. Within a few years the hospital expanded its scope of services and has become a leading private multispecialty hospital. The core vision of the organisation is to provide world class specialist healthcare services to patients in Nigeria and the West African sub region.

Cedarcrest Hospitals Ltd currently has four hospitals located in Abuja, Lagos, Kainji and Jebba having over one hundred (100) bed capacity without patient camps in several other cities across Nigeria. Our services and facilities span several specialities and include emergency / trauma centre, radiology diagnostic centre, prosthetic manufacturing plant, oxygen manufacturing plant, modular surgical operating theatres, gastrointestinal endoscopy suite and several other facilities that make for a modern multispecialty hospital.

We are recruiting to fill the position below: Job Title: Senior Registrar Location: Abuja (FCT)

Employment Type: Full-time

Job Description The Senior Registrar in Orthopaedic surgery will work under the supervision of a Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon.

He is responsible for carrying out a range of inpatient and outpatient clinical duties as assigned by his supervising consultant or the Head of Orthopaedic and Traumatology in accordance with individually, hospital and standard clinical guidelines. Key Performance Areas Assess trauma patients and other emergencies to a minimum standard that guarantees safety.

Assess patients prior to surgery, ensuring that adequate documentation of the physical examination has been undertaken and that appropriate investigations have been performed.

Attend operating theatre either performing the surgery alone or under supervision as determined by the supervising consultant.

Liaise with medical officers to ensure that they are performing their duties to required standards and receiving required assistance.

Perform other applicable tasks and duties assigned within the realm of his/her knowledge, skills and abilities

Attend departmental academic meetings as required

Prepare presentations and perform presentations, clerk patients, participate in written essays or perform other academic duties as needed.

Participate in research as determined by the supervising consultant or the head of department.

Be available for consultation regarding management of other patients within the orthopaedic unit as required. Education, Certification and Experience Requirements Bachelor of Medicine (MBBS) registered with MDCN with a valid practicing license.

Member of National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria or the West African College of Surgeons or its equivalent with sub-specialization in Orthopaedic Surgery.

Candidate must have passed the Part 1 Fellowship Examination in Orthopaedics or Surgery in either the NPMCN or WACS as the case may be.

Having a good attitude to learning and being humble to learn are essential.

Organization of surgical courses or participation in research projects, clinical or experimental would be an advantage.

Great communication skills.

Organizational and time management skills.

Great team work spirit, management and leadership skills. Profile Requirements: Outstanding organizational and time management skills.

Up-to-date with latest office gadgets and applications.

Ability to multitask and prioritize daily workload.

Excellent verbal and written communications skills.

Must be action oriented

Discretion and confidentiality.

Application Closing Date

30th November, 2021.