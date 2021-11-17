The General Ibrahim Attahiru Foundation (GIAF) is an independent and non-partisan foundation named after the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of Nigeria, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, who passed away on the 21st of May 2021, while on active duty in the service of Nigeria. The Foundation is set up to ensure the perpetuation the ideals and qualities he embodied both as a military service leader and in his personal life as a man of integrity, generosity, kindness of heart expressed in the various ways he helped fellow Nigerians.
Our Mission is, leadership, peace, and improvement of social wellbeing of disadvantaged groups. Our priority focus are: strategic leaders ship;peacebuilding;human & social development; mental health and psycho-social support;research and defence advocacy.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Communications and Admin Assistant (Volunteer)
Location: Abuja (FCT)
Employment Type: Volunteer
Responsibilities
- Helping to implement communications projects and strategies;
- Drafting and editing materials and communications copy;
- Collecting information and data as well as maintaining databases;
- Creating content and updating the organisation’s Social Media handles;
- Providing support to all the Foundation’s planned activities.
Job Description
- Providing support for Communication strategy and action plan;
- Managing Social Media Account and report on all activities of the Foundation;
- Developing user friendly quality information, education and communication (IEC) materials;
- Preparing periodic newsletters on project’s progress;
- Monitoring public perception of the project and its documentation.
- Monitoring mass media and put up reports related to the Foundation’s core focus;
- Updating the organisation’s website in coordination with website/consultant firm;
- Preparing communication related materials and agenda for the meetings, and events;
- Responding to the official requests of callers, beneficiaries, and staff of the Foundation;
- Carrying out all Administrative functions and responsibilities as delegated;
- Any other duties, as assigned by the Programme Coordinator.
Qualifications
- The applicant should be a graduate in Mass Communication / Journalism / Public Relation / English Language / English Literature / ICT from a recognized institution/university;
- Should have proficient social media skills;
- Skills in graphic design/applications such as Adobe Photoshop, Coreldraw Graphics, sketch, Inkscape etc. are essential.
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office packages is essential.
Experience:
- S/he should have at least 2 years work experience in the field of ICT, communication, mass media, or use of social media for communication;
- Ability to draft clearly and concisely, ideas and concepts in written and oral form, specific skill in writing press releases and articles, stories for print and electronic media;
- Applicant should have proficiency in the use of English language with good interpersonal and communication skills.
Required Competencies:
- The successful candidate must demonstrate and abide by the values of the organisation. Values include integrity, commitment to public good and professionalism. The candidate must demonstrate sensitivity and adaptability to culture, gender, age, race, nationality, and religion.
- Delivering results: Consistently approach work with energy and a positive attitude.
- Produces and delivers quality results in a timely manner and is committed to achieving agreed outcomes.
- Strategic thinking: Demonstrates an in-depth understanding and knowledge of how the role fits into the organisation’s goals.
- Innovation and flexibility: Seek out opportunities for innovation, encourage a culture of innovation and flexibility to promptly adapt to change
- Building relationships: Able to build strong networks of collaborative relationships and partnerships among a wide range of relevant stakeholders
- Planning & organising: Develops clear goals that are consistent with agreed strategies; identifies priority activities and assignments; adjusts priorities as required; allocates appropriate amount of time and resources for completing work.
Remuneration
- This role might require occasional travel.
- This is a volunteer position without a salary.
- A monthly stipend will be paid monthly, as transportation cost.
Application Closing Date
30th November, 2021.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV and Cover Letter to: careers@attahirufoundation.org using the Job Title as the subject of the email.
Note: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for interviews. Kindly note, no calls please.
2. Informal Technologies Limited – We are an ICT company based in Abuja, with focus on Financial Technology. Our clients include government organizations, private organizations, NGOs and micro-finance banks.
We are recruiting to fill the position below for immediate employment:
Job Titles: Accountant & Marketer
Location: Abuja (FCT)
Employment Type: Full-time
General Requirements
- Candidates should possess a Bachelor’s Degree / HND qualification.
- Ideal candidates should have at least 3 years working experience in the relevant field.
Salary
N100,000 – N750,000 monthly
Application Closing Date
1st December, 2021.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: abuja.hrmanager@gmail.com using the Job Title as the subject of the email.
Note: The job is based in Abuja and candidates will be required to come in for in-person interview.
3. Cedarcrest Hospitals Limited was founded in Abuja in January, 2008. The hospital started as a mono specialty centre and was formerly known as Cedarcrest Orthopaedic Clinics Ltd. Within a few years the hospital expanded its scope of services and has become a leading private multispecialty hospital. The core vision of the organisation is to provide world class specialist healthcare services to patients in Nigeria and the West African sub region.
Cedarcrest Hospitals Ltd currently has four hospitals located in Abuja, Lagos, Kainji and Jebba having over one hundred (100) bed capacity without patient camps in several other cities across Nigeria. Our services and facilities span several specialities and include emergency / trauma centre, radiology diagnostic centre, prosthetic manufacturing plant, oxygen manufacturing plant, modular surgical operating theatres, gastrointestinal endoscopy suite and several other facilities that make for a modern multispecialty hospital.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Senior Registrar
Location: Abuja (FCT)
Employment Type: Full-time
Job Description
- The Senior Registrar in Orthopaedic surgery will work under the supervision of a Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon.
- He is responsible for carrying out a range of inpatient and outpatient clinical duties as assigned by his supervising consultant or the Head of Orthopaedic and Traumatology in accordance with individually, hospital and standard clinical guidelines.
Key Performance Areas
- Assess trauma patients and other emergencies to a minimum standard that guarantees safety.
- Assess patients prior to surgery, ensuring that adequate documentation of the physical examination has been undertaken and that appropriate investigations have been performed.
- Attend operating theatre either performing the surgery alone or under supervision as determined by the supervising consultant.
- Liaise with medical officers to ensure that they are performing their duties to required standards and receiving required assistance.
- Perform other applicable tasks and duties assigned within the realm of his/her knowledge, skills and abilities
- Attend departmental academic meetings as required
- Prepare presentations and perform presentations, clerk patients, participate in written essays or perform other academic duties as needed.
- Participate in research as determined by the supervising consultant or the head of department.
- Be available for consultation regarding management of other patients within the orthopaedic unit as required.
Education, Certification and Experience Requirements
- Bachelor of Medicine (MBBS) registered with MDCN with a valid practicing license.
- Member of National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria or the West African College of Surgeons or its equivalent with sub-specialization in Orthopaedic Surgery.
- Candidate must have passed the Part 1 Fellowship Examination in Orthopaedics or Surgery in either the NPMCN or WACS as the case may be.
- Having a good attitude to learning and being humble to learn are essential.
- Organization of surgical courses or participation in research projects, clinical or experimental would be an advantage.
- Great communication skills.
- Organizational and time management skills.
- Great team work spirit, management and leadership skills.
Profile Requirements:
- Outstanding organizational and time management skills.
- Up-to-date with latest office gadgets and applications.
- Ability to multitask and prioritize daily workload.
- Excellent verbal and written communications skills.
- Must be action oriented
- Discretion and confidentiality.
Application Closing Date
30th November, 2021.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV and Cover Letter to: recruitment.hq@cedarcresthospitals.com using the Job Title as the subject of the email.
4. Cedarcrest Hospitals Limited was founded in Abuja in January, 2008. The hospital started as a mono specialty centre and was formerly known as Cedarcrest Orthopaedic Clinics Ltd. Within a few years the hospital expanded its scope of services and has become a leading private multispecialty hospital. The core vision of the organisation is to provide world class specialist healthcare services to patients in Nigeria and the West African sub region.
Cedarcrest Hospitals Ltd currently has four hospitals located in Abuja, Lagos, Kainji and Jebba having over one hundred (100) bed capacity without patient camps in several other cities across Nigeria. Our services and facilities span several specialities and include emergency / trauma centre, radiology diagnostic centre, prosthetic manufacturing plant, oxygen manufacturing plant, modular surgical operating theatres, gastrointestinal endoscopy suite and several other facilities that make for a modern multispecialty hospital.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Legal Officer
Location: Abuja (FCT)
Employment Type: Full-time
Job Description
- The Legal Officer is expected to provide legal services and guidance as necessary to all business units and head office within the Group and liaises with the Company Secretary and other legal firms on behalf of the Company.
Key Performance Areas
- Draft and review a wide variety of legal agreements.
- Render legal assistance through preparation of legal opinions, reports and correspondence as required from time to time by the Executive.
- Responsible for all the external legal communications of the Group.
- Ensures the provision of appropriate legal advice on a diverse range of substantive and procedural questions of law in administrative functioning of the Group.
- Ensure adequate preparation of Litigations.
- Advising on and assessing the Level of Compliance to Legislative provisions.
- Provide legal advice on procurement and human resources processes.
- Provide advice and assistance on debt collection processes.
- Conduct training and dissemination of appropriate advice to staff on legal and compliance issues.
- Manage and administer the corporate legal documentation and contracts.
- Draft, review and negotiate contracts, MoU’s and other legal documents as required by the Group and its various departments.
- Liaise with the Company Lawyers and/or Company Secretary n serious legal issues and business matters.
- Provide commercial legal support to all departmental projects and job functions.
- Ensure the development of service level agreements for service support and delivery
- Monitor the maintenance of the registers and other records required to be maintained by the hospitals in accordance with all applicable laws.
- Provide all such other administrative and other secretarial duties as directed by the Executive.
- Assist in the development of guidelines, policies and procedures.
- Analyze and review legal agreements, legislation and documents for the Board.
- Review and advice the Executive on the legal implications of internal policies and procedures.
- Review and draft contracts, agreements and internal policies and ensure that they are in compliance with all statutory or legal requirements.
- Any other duties as may be assigned.
Education, Certification and Experience requirements
- LLB and BL (minimum of second class lower).
- Member of the Nigerian Bar Association.
- 4-5 post call to bar experience.
- Good understanding of general and specific Company and commercial law.
Profile Requirements:
- Good research skills.
- Strong written and oral communication skills.
- Proficiency in the use of Microsoft Office applications especially Word, Excel and PowerPoint.
- Proactive,resourceful and hands-on with good initiative.
- Strong knowledge of corporate law.
- Commitment and enthusiasm in the delivery of the organization’s objectives.
Application Closing Date
29th November, 2021.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV and Cover Letter to: recruitment.hq@cedarcresthospitals.com using the Job Title as the subject of the email.
5. Jumia is a leading e-commerce platform in Africa. It is built around a marketplace, Jumia Logistics, and JumiaPay. The marketplace helps millions of consumers and sellers to connect and transact. Jumia Logistics enables the delivery of millions of packages through our network of local partners. JumiaPay facilitates the payments of online transactions for Jumia’s ecosystem. With over 1 billion people and 500 million internet users in Africa, Jumia believes that e-commerce is making people’s lives easier by helping them shop and pay for millions of products at the best prices wherever they live. E-commerce is also creating new opportunities for SMEs to grow, and job opportunities for a new generation to thrive.
With over 5,000 employees in more than 10 countries in Africa, Jumia is led by top talented leaders offering a great mix of local and international talents and is backed by very high-profile shareholders. Jumia is committed to creating a sustainable impact in Africa. Jumia offers unique opportunities in a vibrant and booming environment, creating new jobs, new skills, and empowering a new generation.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: JForce Regional Manager
Locations: Abuja, Port Harcourt – Rivers, Benin – Edo and Lagos
Job type: Full-time
Department: Marketing – Sales – J-Force
Job Objective
- As a JForce Regional Manager, you will play a key role in delivering exponential growth of Jforce business in the assigned region through performance steering and by proposing key actions based on data.
- Secondly, you will oversee supporting and managing all the Jforce executions in the region by developing action-oriented reports, routines and processes with clear recommendations that will impact business results positively.
- The regional manager is also expected to deliver on targets across Key performance indicators as defined by the Head of Offline Sales.
- She/He will be responsible for the Day-to-Day general management of the Jforce consultants in the region and delivery of key strategic business results for the region, including Jforce Pick Up Stations and other business expansion projects for JForce.
Responsibilities
- Support Jforce consultant’s recruitment drive in the region.
- Propose innovative process, marketing push and communication channels to improve delivery on JForce growth objectives in the region
- Capability building of the Jforce agents and the city captains.
- Responsible for the general management of the Jforce consultants and the city captains in the region.
- Daily Performance review to understand what drives it, and immediate intervention needed.
- Recommend actions to deliver incremental growth and deliver on all KPIs
- Drive day to day performance steering and management of Jforce agents in the region to deliver on targets.
- Manage and support all execution of actions recommended, presenting it to the HQ and following up execution
- Weekly deep-dive of performance and reports
- Plan T1 campaigns preparation and execution: bottom-up, robust marketing plan, collect brand contribution, plan logistics.
Qualifications & Experience
- Top Business / Engineering Schools and Universities
- An ideal candidate would possess significant (3-5 years) experience in the Sales and/or offline retail industry, Team management and a proven track record of impact.
- Track record of building offline networks or distribution channels.
- Proficiency in MS Office and Excel.
- We expect someone passionate, creative, and able to work efficiently. We expect a leader.
Competencies Required:
- Strong knowledge of the Nigerian offline Sales market (both grey and structured)
- Leadership and management to lead the team above and beyond their capabilities and train them
- Strong interpersonal skills to motivate and convince potential agents to partner with Jumia
- Very strong sales skills to lead negotiation and deliver on the objective
- Fast learner and well structured
- Performance-driven, action & result oriented
- Very independent with a strong ability to go further than the expectations
- Solution-oriented.
What we offer
- A unique experience in an entrepreneurial, yet structured environment
- A unique opportunity of having a strong impact in building the African e-commerce sector.
- The opportunity to become part of a highly professional and dynamic team.
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online
Leave a Reply