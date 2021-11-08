1. Our client a real estate firm is in need of 6 (six) Experienced Real Estate Marketing Executives.

Salary is 60 thousand plus 10% commission on closed sales based on ability to meet target.

Interested candidates should send CV to careers.ciscaconnect@gmail.com

Only Lagos Island based candidate’s should apply.

2. Dear PC’s,

The below might be useful to our wards or loved ones.

A client that newly opened an outlet around the Meiran axis of Lagos wishes to hire a young and vibrant Pharmacist with at least 2 years experience as the in-house Pharmacist for the branch.

Remuneration is at par with industry standards.

Interested applicants should forward their CV’s to pekun.adams@yahoo.com.

Shortlisted applicants would be interviewed soon and expected to resume as soon as practicable.

3. A class Teacher and a Driver needed in a Private School at Festac Town, Lagos State.

Interested applicants should send their CV to +2348059893085 via WhatsApp

4. A facility maintenance company is looking to hire an Account Officer .

Location VIctoria Island

Gross Salary 120-150k

JD

Manage all accounting transactions.

Creating and processing Invoices

Preparation of staff payroll

Manage company receivables and payables

Tracking of all Income and expenses

Manage and reconcile petty cash.

Compute taxes and file returns.

Ensuring the accuracy of financial documents as well as their compliance with relevant laws and regulations.

Management Account Report (Monthly).

Requirement

Minimum HND in Accounting

3-5 years work experience.

Age Below 32 years

Practical knowledge of Quickbooks and Zohobooks.

Working experience in a facility maintenance company is a plus.

Send your application to info@fix234.com and copy Fola@kunoch.com

5. Please Urgently in need of Sales Executives with OND/ Bsc /HND not more than 28yrs( female only) for a company that deals with a FMCG. Renumeration very attractive Send a DM to 08051933305 if interested