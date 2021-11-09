Perfect Trust Cosmetics Limited, a leading Cosmetics, Beauty and Wellness Brand in Nigeria, is recruiting suitable candidates to fill the position below:
Job Title: Sales Representative / Beauty Advisor
Location: Abuja
Job Description
- We are recruiting for the post of Sales Representatives / Beauty Advisor, for her Fragrance and Skin Care stores in FCT Abuja.
- The candidate must be smart, ability to multi-task and able to work in a fast-paced environment.
Role Summary
- Sales Representative/Beauty Advisor is responsible among other things to ensure that the company’s customers are attended to promptly and that the fragrance/ skin care store is optimally operational.
Responsibilities
The requirements of this key result area will include but are not limited to:
- Approach every customer with an enthusiastic and welcoming attitude.
- Listen to identify customer needs and communicate with customers in a friendly and polite manner.
- Utilize opportunities to up sell and/or link sell other products in addition to or to complement customers’ initial purchase.
- Ensure continuous development in the area of product knowledge and skills update to be able to correctly prescribe products to customers.
- Consult knowledgably with customers and seek opportunities for referrals while ensuring the customer returns for repeat patronage.
- Ensure clients and customers receive excellent service at ALL times.
- Anticipate customers’ needs and ensure they are satisfied as soon as possible also deal with customer inquiries and requests promptly and efficiently. Make sure requests outside areas of authority are referred immediately to an appropriate person and follow through to ensure customer satisfaction.
- Ensure dissatisfied customers are acknowledged immediately and attended to without delay.
- Introduce the company’s client registry to every customer and ensure client database is up to date.
- Schedule consultations with clients for makeup services or to inform them about new products and/or upcoming product launches.
- Document looks by taking photos and writing that can be referred to by other retail artists for future use.
- Ensure appropriate actions are taken to minimize unpleasant side effects from the use of makeup tools and/or techniques
- Identify current and future customer requirements by establishing rapport with potential and actual customers and other persons in a position to understand business requirements.
Job Requirements
- Minimum of Bachelor’s Degree (B.Sc) in any discipline
- Not more than 28 years of age
- Candidate must be a smart and fast leaner
- Good customer relations skill
- Male and female can apply but preferably female
- Ability to stand for a long time on the shop floor to sell products
- Experience is not required but experience in Skin Care role related or make up will be an added advantage.
Salary
N65,000 (For non-experience).
Other Benefits:
- Pension
- HMO
- NSITF
- Bonus
- Other sales incentives.
Application Closing Date
30th November, 2021.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: hrperfecttrustcosmetics@gmail.com using the Job Title and the Location as the subject of the email.
Note: Applicants with relevant experience in Skincare or Make up will earn more than the amount stated on this advert.
2. Perfect Trust Cosmetics Limited, a leading Cosmetics, Beauty and Wellness Brand in Nigeria, is recruiting suitable candidates to fill the position below:
Job Title: Assistant Account Manager
Location: FCT, Abuja
Description
- The candidate must be smart, ability to multi-task and able to work in a fast-paced environment.
Role Summary
- The duties of the job incumbent will include preparing balance sheets, profit and loss statements and other financial reports.
- Responsibilities also include analyzing trends, costs, revenues, financial commitments and obligations incurred to predict future revenues and expenses.
- Reports organization’s finances to management and offers suggestions about resource utilization, tax strategies and assumptions underlying budget forecasts.
Responsibilities
The requirements of this key result area will include but are not limited to:
- Assist in finance & budgeting activities of the company including providing support to departmental heads on preparing annual budgets.
- Maintain accounts general ledgers. Prepare asset, liability & capital account and analyze account information
- Verify all expense claims for correctness and ensure that all appropriate supporting documents have been provided
- Maintain adequate filing systems for financial instructions and ensure documentation is regularly updated including client records, accounting records
- Substantiate all financial transactions by auditing documents
- Assist with internal audits and with the preparation of accounts and returns
- Assist with reimbursements, expense claims and all other internal financial transactions
- Attend meetings on behalf of the company when required to do so and take minutes/submit reports
- Audit sales accounts and other such records
- Assist with establishing and maintaining accounting controls by documenting & recommending policies & procedures.
- Reconcile financial discrepancies by collecting and analyzing account information.
- Secure financial information & maintain financial security by completing regular data base backups and adherence to internal controls.
Job Requirements
- Bachelor’s Degree in Account
- A minimum of 6 years’ experience in accounting role
- Thorough knowledge of basic accounting procedures and principles
- Awareness of business trends
- Experience with creating financial statements
- Experience with general ledger functions and the month-end/year end close process
- Excellent accounting software user and administration skills
- Accuracy and attention to detail
- Aptitude for numbers and quantitative skills
- POS reconciliation experience
- ICAN certification will be an added advantage.
Salary
Very Attractive.
Other Benefits:
- Pension
- HMO
- NSITF
- Other benefits.
Application Closing Date
30th November, 2021.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: hrperfecttrustcosmetics@gmail.com using the Job Title and the Location as the subject of the email.
3. Integrated Health Care Limited is a limited liability company incorporated to carry out the business of health management services. The company with RC No 372504 was incorporated in 2000 by the Corporate Affairs Commission, Abuja under the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 1990. Our over 21 years experience and a skilled workforce have positioned us as HMO of choice as we have consistently delivered quality health care services to our clients all over the Country.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Data Entry Officer
Location: Abuja (FCT)
Requirements
- Qualification: OND
- Basic Knowlege of computer
- Data entry experience.
Application Closing Date
12th November, 2021.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their Application alongside CV to: careers.abuja@yahoo.com using the Job Title as the subject of the email.
4. ARM Pension Managers (PFA) Limited is one of the first seven Pension Fund Administrators (PFA) granted license by the National Pension Commission in December 2005. It is part of the Asset & Resource Management Company Limited (ARM) Group, one of Nigeria’s most prominent and respected financial service brands. We have pre-eminent reputation in Investment Management, Research and Pension Fund Management.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Business Development Executive
Location: Abuja, Nigeria
Job type: Full-Time
Summary
- The Business Development Executive will be responsible for the management of existing clients to ensure retention, development of new businesses and acquisition drive within a defined geography, for consistent and profitable growth.
- The executive must demonstrate the ability to attract new business to achieve designated revenue target levels.
- He / she must be able to develop profitable business with new and existing customers.
Responsibilities
- Opening and closing of new businesses.
- Registration of new clients and/ or staff of organizations.
- Processing of RSA form for timely generation of pins.
- Ensuring client satisfaction by listening to the needs of the client, proffering solutions immediately were available and building a good relationship for referrals.
- Sales of Additional Voluntary Contribution to clients alongside their RSA.
- Give client updates on the pension industry through one of our channel(s) such as the customer interactive session.
- Ensure that accounts opened are funded
Requirements
- Bachelor’s Degree from an Accredited University
- Minimum of 2 years of professional working experience in the financial service industry
Application Closing Date
30th November, 2021.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online
5. Dominion Consulting Nigeria is an established Management Consulting, HR and Accounting company in Nigeria and the USA with a commitment to growing and expanding businesses in Africa and around the world. We help empower people and businesses alike on a global basis, through the provision of optimally tailored solutions that are targeted to business excellence.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Sales Representative
Location: Wuse, Abuja (FCT)
Employment Type: Full-time
Responsibilities
- Prospect and qualify new sales leads
- Schedule meetings and presentations with prospects
- Create, plan, and deliever presentations on company products
- Track all sales activities in company CRM system and keep current by udpating account information regularly
- Communicate customer and prospect product pain points to appropriate departments
- Maintain a well-developed pipeline of prospects
- Develop strong, ongoing relationships with prospects and customers
- Meet and/or exceed quotas
- Coordinate with other team members and departments to optimize the sales effort.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Marketing, Communications, or related field
- 2 – 4 years of sales experience
- Must be Female
- Must be available to work now
- Must be available for an interview in thursday
- Must be in wuse or its environs.
- Proven ability to meet and exceed sales quotas
- Proven track record of successfully managing customer relationships
- Excellent interpersonal skills
- Highly self-motivated
- Strong verbal and written communication skills
- Proficient in Microsoft Office
- Working knowledge of CRM systems.
Application Closing Date
12th November, 2021.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV in PDF format to: hr@dominionconsulting.com.ng using the Job Title as the subject of the mail.
