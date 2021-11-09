Perfect Trust Cosmetics Limited, a leading Cosmetics, Beauty and Wellness Brand in Nigeria, is recruiting suitable candidates to fill the position below:

Responsibilities The requirements of this key result area will include but are not limited to:

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: hrperfecttrustcosmetics@gmail.com using the Job Title and the Location as the subject of the email.

Note: Applicants with relevant experience in Skincare or Make up will earn more than the amount stated on this advert.

Job Title: Assistant Account Manager Location: FCT, Abuja

Description The candidate must be smart, ability to multi-task and able to work in a fast-paced environment. Role Summary The duties of the job incumbent will include preparing balance sheets, profit and loss statements and other financial reports.

Responsibilities also include analyzing trends, costs, revenues, financial commitments and obligations incurred to predict future revenues and expenses.

Reports organization’s finances to management and offers suggestions about resource utilization, tax strategies and assumptions underlying budget forecasts. Responsibilities

The requirements of this key result area will include but are not limited to: Assist in finance & budgeting activities of the company including providing support to departmental heads on preparing annual budgets.

Maintain accounts general ledgers. Prepare asset, liability & capital account and analyze account information

Verify all expense claims for correctness and ensure that all appropriate supporting documents have been provided

Maintain adequate filing systems for financial instructions and ensure documentation is regularly updated including client records, accounting records

Substantiate all financial transactions by auditing documents

Assist with internal audits and with the preparation of accounts and returns

Assist with reimbursements, expense claims and all other internal financial transactions

Attend meetings on behalf of the company when required to do so and take minutes/submit reports

Audit sales accounts and other such records

Assist with establishing and maintaining accounting controls by documenting & recommending policies & procedures.

Reconcile financial discrepancies by collecting and analyzing account information.

Secure financial information & maintain financial security by completing regular data base backups and adherence to internal controls. Job Requirements Bachelor’s Degree in Account

A minimum of 6 years’ experience in accounting role

Thorough knowledge of basic accounting procedures and principles

Awareness of business trends

Experience with creating financial statements

Experience with general ledger functions and the month-end/year end close process

Excellent accounting software user and administration skills

Accuracy and attention to detail

Aptitude for numbers and quantitative skills

POS reconciliation experience

ICAN certification will be an added advantage.

Salary

Very Attractive. Other Benefits: Pension

HMO

NSITF

Other benefits.

Application Closing Date

30th November, 2021.