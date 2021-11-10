Blueinc Technology Services (Blueinc Technologies) is a digital-centered company based in France and Nigeria, delivering high quality tech solutions to all class of businesses and individuals around the world. At Blueinc, We offer top quality technology services such as website design, mobile app design, digital marketing, graphic designs and more.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: blueinctech@gmail.com using the Job Title as the subject of the mail.

2. Ventoven Limited is a management consulting company, focused on providing Human Resource Management Services, Procurement services and IT Support services.

Ventoven is the official Talent Management firm for; Ventures Park – a co-working company within the heart of Abuja; Ventures Platform Foundation, a social entrepreneurship promoting company; Ventures Platform, an early stage seed funding company for start-ups; Emerging Platforms, a technology consulting firm and Edu Platforms, an education consulting firm.

We are recruiting to fill the position of: Job Title: Finance Intern Location: Abuja

Job Description We’re looking for an organized and driven individual to intern with us in our Finance team at Ventoven.

Our choice candidate will support the Finance and Accounts team in handling the day to day financial operations for the Company. Jobs To Be Done

You will support our Finance Associate in: Performing day to day financial transactions, including verifying, classifying, computing, posting and recording accounts receivables and data.

Preparing bills, invoices and bank deposits

Reconciling the accounts receivable ledger to ensure that all payments are accounted for and properly posted.

Performing bank reconciliations – the reconciliation of the bank statement against the GL and reconciliation of any assigned clearing accounts.

Responding to audit inquiries in a timely manner; as required, make calls to the bank directly to clarify adjustments or to clarify items on the bank statements in order to reconcile activity or properly code it; liaise with auditors to confirm bank balances as of a certain date

Generating financial statements and reports detailing accounts receivable status

Preparing asset, liability, and capital account entries by compiling and analyzing account information.

Documenting financial transactions by entering account information.

Recommending financial actions by analyzing accounting options.

Summarising current financial status by collecting information; preparing a balance sheet, profit and loss statement, and other reports.

Substantiating financial transactions by auditing documents.

Maintaining accounting controls by preparing and recommending policies and procedures. Role Qualification B.Sc qualification in Finance, Accounting or Business Administration

Serving NYSC Corp Member or about to be deployed

Understanding of basic accounting principles,

Data entry skills along with a knack for numbers

Proficiency in English and in MS Office

Customer service orientation and negotiation skills

High degree of accuracy and attention to detail.

Application Closing Date

13th November, 2021.