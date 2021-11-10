Blueinc Technology Services (Blueinc Technologies) is a digital-centered company based in France and Nigeria, delivering high quality tech solutions to all class of businesses and individuals around the world. At Blueinc, We offer top quality technology services such as website design, mobile app design, digital marketing, graphic designs and more.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Digital Marketing Expert
Location: Jabi, Abuja (FCT)
Employment Type: Full-time
Responsibilities and Duties
- Responsible for helping maintain a brand by working on marketing campaigns,performing market research,and creating content to aid in the success of marketing campaigns.
- Planning digital marketing campaigns, email, social media and display advertising
- Maintaining our social media presence across all digital channels
- Measuring and reporting on the performance of all digital marketing campaigns.
Qualifications
- HND / Bachelor’s Degree with a minimum of 1 year relevant work experience.
Application Closing Date
11th December, 2021.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: blueinctech@gmail.com using the Job Title as the subject of the mail.
2. Ventoven Limited is a management consulting company, focused on providing Human Resource Management Services, Procurement services and IT Support services.
Ventoven is the official Talent Management firm for; Ventures Park – a co-working company within the heart of Abuja; Ventures Platform Foundation, a social entrepreneurship promoting company; Ventures Platform, an early stage seed funding company for start-ups; Emerging Platforms, a technology consulting firm and Edu Platforms, an education consulting firm.
We are recruiting to fill the position of:
Job Title: Finance Intern
Location: Abuja
Job Description
- We’re looking for an organized and driven individual to intern with us in our Finance team at Ventoven.
- Our choice candidate will support the Finance and Accounts team in handling the day to day financial operations for the Company.
Jobs To Be Done
You will support our Finance Associate in:
- Performing day to day financial transactions, including verifying, classifying, computing, posting and recording accounts receivables and data.
- Preparing bills, invoices and bank deposits
- Reconciling the accounts receivable ledger to ensure that all payments are accounted for and properly posted.
- Performing bank reconciliations – the reconciliation of the bank statement against the GL and reconciliation of any assigned clearing accounts.
- Responding to audit inquiries in a timely manner; as required, make calls to the bank directly to clarify adjustments or to clarify items on the bank statements in order to reconcile activity or properly code it; liaise with auditors to confirm bank balances as of a certain date
- Generating financial statements and reports detailing accounts receivable status
- Preparing asset, liability, and capital account entries by compiling and analyzing account information.
- Documenting financial transactions by entering account information.
- Recommending financial actions by analyzing accounting options.
- Summarising current financial status by collecting information; preparing a balance sheet, profit and loss statement, and other reports.
- Substantiating financial transactions by auditing documents.
- Maintaining accounting controls by preparing and recommending policies and procedures.
Role Qualification
- B.Sc qualification in Finance, Accounting or Business Administration
- Serving NYSC Corp Member or about to be deployed
- Understanding of basic accounting principles,
- Data entry skills along with a knack for numbers
- Proficiency in English and in MS Office
- Customer service orientation and negotiation skills
- High degree of accuracy and attention to detail.
Application Closing Date
13th November, 2021.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Graphic Designer
Location: Jabi, Abuja (FCT)
Employment Type: Full-time
Responsibility
- Create visual text and imagery concepts using computer software to communicate ideas that inspire, inform, or captivate consumers.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree with a minimum of 1 year work experience.
Skills:
- Excellent IT skills, especially with design and photo-editing software
- Exceptional creativity and innovation
- Excellent time management and organizational skills
- Accuracy and attention to detail
- An understanding of the latest trends and their role within a commercial environment.
Application Closing Date
11th December, 2021.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: blueinctech@gmail.com using the Job Title as the subject of the mail.
4. Rossland Screening Solutions – Our client in the Medical and Pharmaceutical sector is recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Operating Officer
Locations: Gwarinpa and Lugbe, Abuja (FCT)
Employment Type: Full-time
Requirements
- B.Sc Degree
- 2 to 3 years experience in similar role in a Pharmaceutical company.
- Relevant qualification from a recognized institute
- Translate strategy into actionable goals for performance and growth of the organization.
- Oversee company operations and employee productivity.
- Coordinating internal compliance review and monitoring activities, including periodic reviews of departments.
- Set plans to manage a crisis or compliance violation.
Application Closing Date
3rd December, 2021.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should forward their CV to: jobs.rossland@gmail.com using the Job Title and Location as the subject of the mail.
5. Neveah Limited is a leading commodities trading company essentially dealing in the export of solid minerals and agricultural products. The company was established in 2014 with five operational offices in different states and her head office in Abuja, Nigeria. Our services are centered around sourcing the finest, solid minerals and the healthiest agricultural products from the local market and exporting them to meet the demands of our customers at international markets.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: IT Officer
Location: Abuja (FCT)
Employment Type: Full-time
Your Contribution
- Respond to end user requests for hardware and software related technical assistance.
- Setting up and managing Office 365 user accounts and subscriptions
- Setting up SharePoint document libraries and permissions
- Supporting users accessing Office 365 services
- Windows 10 deployments and user computer setups
- Internet connectivity troubleshooting
- Deploy and maintain all internal IT services for Neveah, including managing IT inventory.
- Install, troubleshoot, and repair issues with computers, printer/copiers, mobile devices and other equipment.
- Assist with procuring and configure equipment and ensure proper asset management.
- Configure appropriate equipment and system access for employee onboarding and provide technology related education and ongoing support.
- Test and apply OS installs and upgrades and upgrade administrative tools and utilities.
- Maintain Wi-Fi access points, conference room technical equipment and printers.
- Maintain anti-virus/malware software deployment.
- Manage backup, restore, and recovery support for Neveah data.
- Maintain IT security policies and procedures to ensure systems and data are protected.
- Develop and maintain a disaster recovery plan for the organization.
- Proactively identify technology and end-user risks/concerns and implement strategic solutions and controls in a timely manner.
- Maintain communications and working relationships within the organization and with outside IT service providers.
What Are We Looking For?
We are looking for a highly ambitious individual a passion in public health, willing and able to learn by doing in a very demanding position. In particular, we are looking for;
- Good University Degree / HND in Computer Science or any other related field
- Minimum of 3 years relevant work experience relevant to ICT
- Good working knowledge of Microsoft packages, Systems and Applications
- Good working knowledge of ‘Windows’ based desktop and server operating systems
- Excellent problem-solving and resolution abilities on a wide range of software, hardware and network issues
- Good experience in info-graphics design and development
- Ability to set-up IT equipment for the office.
- Ability to advice, communicate effectively and assist a range of non-technical users within an organization.
- High standards of integrity and approachability.
Application Closing Date
24th November, 2021.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV and Cover Letter as one File to: careers@neveah.com.ng using the Job Title as the subject of the email.
