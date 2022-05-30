Monday, May 30, 2022
Fresh From Victory, Atiku Visits Wike

Shalom Grace

After emerging victorious in the keenly contested PDP presidential primary election over the weekend, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has today paid a courtesy visit to his fellow contestant in the primaries, Chief Nyesom Wike.

The Rivers State Governor, Wike, was the closest to Atiku after the votes were counted. The Waziri Adamawa called on all party members and his fellow contestants to join hands with him in wrestling power from the ruling APC.

From a total number of 767 delegates, Atiku polled 371 votes

Nyesom Wike – 237

Anyim Pius Anyim – 14 votes

Udom Emmanuel – 38 votes

Sen Bala Mohammed – 20

Senator Bukola Saraki – 70

Ayo Fayose – 0

Dele Momodu – 0

It is not yet clear what the purpose of the visit to Nyesom Wike is, but some suggest that it might not be far from the selection of a running mate for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and also a call to join hands in gaining victory for the PDP at the polls come 2023.

