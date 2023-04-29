The Family Court in Iyaganku, Ibadan, the capital of Oyo, has ordered that a French national be remanded in Agodi Correctional facility.

Emilien Salingue is facing a charge of defilement of a six-year-old girl. On Friday, the Chief Magistrate, P. O. Adetuyibi did not take the plea of 18-year-old Salingue for want in jurisdiction.

Mrs Adetuyibi ordered his remand pending legal advice from the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The senior judicial officer adjourned the matter until July 20 for mention.