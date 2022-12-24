French midfielder Blaise Matuidi has announced retirement from football at age 35. Matuidi played for Juventus, PSG, Saint Ettiene, inter Miami, and ESTAC Troyes. Blaise formed a formidable midfield combination with Ngolo Kante and Paul Pogba during the 2018 World Cup final against Croatia in Russia.

He won the World Cup under the tutelage of Didier Deschamps, and also league titles with PSG and Juventus.

Blaise made 699 club appearances, scored 50 goals and made 44 assists. For the French National team, he was capped 84 times, scoring 9/goals.

“I’ve decided to end my career as a professional footballer,” he said in a video on YouTube.

“I had the chance to play for the biggest European clubs, wear the France shirt, give my family a buzz, live my passion, and they are images that will stay with me,” he added.

“My head, my heart, tell me to stop and to think about those close to me, my wife, my children, and this life I built,” he said.

“I think I’ve come to the end of what I’m able to bring to the table.”