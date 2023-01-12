Lionel Messi scored in PSG’s 2-0 victory over Angers following his return from the World Cup break. Lionel Messi guided Argentina to the World Cup triumph in Qatar, and has been resting until last night, when the seven-time ballon d’or winner returned to action. Terem Moffi netted his eleventh goal of the season during Lorient’s 2-2 draw against Monaco.

PSG’s 2-0 win was engineered by young French forward Hugo Ekitike who scored in the 5th minute and Lionel Messi made it 2-0 for the league leaders in the 72nd minute.

Terem Moffi scored in the 77th minute to give Lorient the lead, but was denied by Ben Yedder’s added-minute goal. Moffi is the league’s second top scorer, just two goals behind Kylian Mbappé of PSG.

PSG remains top of the league with six points above second-place Lens. Lorient moved to sixth place with 32 points.