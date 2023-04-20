“Everything is permissible for me, but not all things are beneficial. Everything is permissible for me, but I will not be enslaved by anything [and brought under its power, allowing it to control me].”—1 Corinthians 6:12 AMP

Paul made it clear: Because of what Jesus had done in his life, he knew that “everything is permissible for me.” This sounds like he was free to do anything he wanted. But he knew that this reaction missed the point.

Yes, everything is permissible and even lawful. However, Paul said that we should be concerned not so much about what is lawful but about what controls us. If we are Christians, we still can be slaves to things like habits or behaviors. We may feel that we are freed from obvious vices and blatant sins, but there are many other ways we can be slaves.

Ask God to search your heart and mind and help you evaluate the forces that might be exercising control over you. You may be under the influence of habits or thoughts. You may feel pressure from people around you, from a financial need, or a job. The Bible says that God wants you to be resolved not to be “brought under” the power of any of these things.

Surrender your will to God. Ask Him to give you His priorities and the power to resist temptations. Fill your heart and mind with His Word. Spend quality time with Him in prayer. Declare that Jesus is the Lord of your life. Then live for Him. With His help, resolve not to become a slave to anything or anyone else.

*Reflection Question:*

Are you living as a slave to a sinful habit or behavior?

*Prayer*

Father, thank You for my freedom in Christ. Show me if I am a slave to anything but You. I surrender to You. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

1 Corinthians 6