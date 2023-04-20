“For the present form of this world is passing away. But I want you to be free from concern.”—1 Corinthians 7:31–32 NASB

The church was founded during a time of tremendous uncertainty. The Roman Empire dominated the culture. Believers were subject to the whims of local leaders and the changing rulings of emperors, governors, and generals. Christians faced opposition from other religions, local businesses, and secular authorities.

They had many reasons to be anxious, but Paul encouraged them to remember that “the present form of this world is passing away.” This included the political, military, social, and economic climate, possible persecution and ostracism, stress, uncertainty, and even physical danger or death.

It would have been easy to focus on the present phase of things. But Paul urged them to remember that all of this was “passing away.” The Greek word here could be translated as passing by, as though external conditions were moving past, like on a conveyor belt.

They could be obsessed with world conditions; however, their attitude would change when they realized that all these worldly things were just temporary.

Paul urged us to focus on eternity, with lives surrendered to Jesus. We’re to remember that none of our problems will last. Instead of being worried, we should focus on the Kingdom that will not fade away and our timeless relationship with God.

The present phase of the world is passing away. Make sure you are ready for the future. Serve Jesus. Always trust Him.

*Reflection Question:*

Reflect on your future in God’s eternal Kingdom.

*Prayer*

Father, give me Your perspective on issues in my life. Help me trust You. I commit my time, talents, and treasures to You. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

1 Corinthians 7