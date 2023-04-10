President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to unconditionally release the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, from detention, as he is set to leave office.

A chieftain of the group, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, said if the Federal Government can grant pardon to Boko Haram members, then Kanu should be released.

In a statement he signed, Isiguzoro said: “Ohanaeze Ndigbo calls on President Muhammadu Buhari for the unconditional release of the incarcerated IPOB Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, as a parting gift to Nigerians.

“Surely, if Boko Haram terrorists, who took up arms against the Nigerian state can be pardoned and rehabilitated, releasing the IPOB leader is not too much to ask for.”

It could be recalled Kanu was apprehended by the International Criminal Police while seeking foreign support for the actualisation of the Republic of Biafra.

The News Chronicle had reported that Kanu, who holds Nigerian and British passports, was arrested by security operatives outside his London base in June 2021.