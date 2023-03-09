The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, Abuja Zonal Command yesterday, arraigned the duo of Ogbonna Clinton and Ezurumike Precious before Justice C.O Agashieze of the FCT High Court, Lugbe Abuja for their alleged involvement in internet fraud.

According to the EFCC, Ogbonna, sometime in 2022 impersonated one Engr. Charles Aat Khaha on a social media platform to obtain the sum of $2,200 (Two Thousand Two Hundred Dollars Only) from one Kim Le, a Chinese citizen.

Ezurumike on the other hand assumed the role of a picker and seller of gift cards which he got from a syndicate of fraudsters and benefitted the sum of N1, 326,000 (One Million Three Hundred and Twenty Six Thousand Naira Only).

They both pleaded guilty when their charges were read to them.

Justice Agashieze convicted and sentenced them to 6 months in prison without an option of fine.

Ogbonna who had earlier restituted $1,200 (One Thousand Two Hundred Dollars Only) is to forfeit his HP laptop to the Federal Government, while Ezurumike is also to forfeit his 2 phones, three laptops and N150, 000 (One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira Only) to the Federal Government.

