Frank Nweke retreats, Withdraws Petition Against Mbah

The Enugu State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the March 18 election, Frank Nweke Jr, has withdrawn his petition against Governor Peter Mbah of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Nweke, who came third in the governorship election with 17,983 votes as against Mbah’s 160,895 votes, announced the withdrawal of the petition at the Enugu State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal on Sunday, through an oral application by his counsel, R.A.C.E Achara.

Confirming the withdrawal, Nweke Jr., who was a minister during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, said he decided to withdraw the petition against Mbah for personal reasons.