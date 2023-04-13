Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has given huge hope to Chelsea fans that the tie is not over yet, in as much as there’s another leg to play for in England.

Chelsea was reduced to 10 men following a red card for Ben Chilwell against European champions Real Madrid in Spain and ended up suffering a 2-0 defeat in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final, following goals by Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio on both halves of the game.

However, speaking after the game, Frank Lampard pointed to the spirit his team showed to restrict Real Madrid’s chances after the sending-off and the chances we created ourselves as reasons to believe a comeback is still possible with home advantage in the second game at Stamford Bridge.

‘It was a big challenge for us,’ said Lampard. ‘The period with 11 men, we were in the game and we had some chances, but I think we could have utilized our strengths better, especially the system with the wing-backs, we could be more urgent.

‘I could see opportunities there tonight and we had a good spirit, playing with 10 men in the last half-hour, we didn’t let them have a lot of chances. I liked that part of the game and we have to believe it is possible.

‘I don’t think they carved us open when we had 10 men, which is due to the spirit we showed and we had chances of our own. We had chances of our own. I can think of three really good opportunities – Joao early on, Raheem’s effort, and then Mason’s shot at the end – if we put one of those away, then things look very different.

‘I think there were some good things from our display but the result is a reality. I’ve said to the players in the dressing room though, special things can happen at Stamford Bridge.

‘If you don’t believe in top-level sport then things don’t happen for you. The mindset and the belief are a percentage of the game. The fans will believe, and they will come and support us. I’ve been involved in games that have changed. The possibilities are ours for the taking.’