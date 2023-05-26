Frank Lampard gives update on Mason Mount and Reece James injuries

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has given an update on Reece James, Mason Mount and Carney Chukwuemeka injuries ahead of their Sunday’s meeting with Newcastle.

Chelsea said neither of Mount and James has played since they hosted Real Madrid just over a month ago, but they have been working outside at Cobham on rehabilitation.

Frank Lampard said Reece James won’t be available for the Sunday tie, while Mount will be really tight.

‘Reece won’t be fit and Mason is going to be really tight . Reece came out [at training] on Wednesday, and he went back in. He had a little bit of an awareness, but we hope the scan says there is no real damage. It is probably just a little reminder that it is a bit too early to be out.’

While we wait to find out what will be the final team selection by Lampard as Chelsea’s caretaker manager this season, one young player did his chances of being in Sunday’s side no harm with his performance yesterday night at Manchester United.

Carney Chukwuemeka was in from the start for the first time under Lampard, having been used as a substitute the game before at Manchester City. Despite ending up on the losing side at Old Trafford, the 19-year-old received his coach’s praise.

‘Carney did really well coming into midfield, he came in with a lot of personality,’