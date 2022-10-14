Nigeria shot-stopper, Francis Uzoho was on fire last night during Omania and Manchester United UEFA Europa League encounter. Uzoho made 12 saves, denying Manchester United from scoring umpteen goals last night at Old Trafford. Omania Nicosia held Manchester United to a barren draw for 90 minutes. United broke the deadlock during the added minute to triumph over Uzoho’s Omania.

Mc Tominay’s goal helped Manchester United salvage three points at Old Trafford to go 9 points and second place behind Real Sociedad in Group E of the group stage of the Europa League.

Arsenal conquered Bodo/Glimt through Bukayo Saka’s early goal. The English player of the year has now scored three goals for the Gunners in his last two appearances.

Simon Moses suffered a defeat to Freiburg at home in their encounter.