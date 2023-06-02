France Will Contribute €1.2 Million To Help Nigerian Creative Industry Entrepreneurs

France to Contribute €1.2 Million Nigerian Creative Industry

To encourage Nigerian creative and cultural businesses, France has pledged to contribute €1.2 million.

Chrysoula Zacharopoulou, France’s Minister of State for Development, Francophonie, and International Partnerships, made this statement today in Lagos during a media briefing.

In the upcoming months, she said, it will be essential to reestablish diplomatic connections because Nigeria is a key player in resolving regional issues. She also emphasised the importance of talking about peace and stability in this region.

She recounted meeting with the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Alieu Touray, during her five-day tour to Nigeria, where they spoke about issues relating to regional security and development.

They ratified two financial interventions worth a combined €20 million to give ECOWAS significant support in the agricultural sector.

She said that the purpose of her trip was to witness Bola Tinubu’s inauguration as president of Nigeria, speaking for French President Emmanuel Macron and the European Union.

She continued by saying that during her visit, she interacted with Nigerians and that the experience had shown her how vibrant and creative the country’s people are.

“It’s clear that anglophone African countries are just as important partners as Francophonie African countries,” she added.

According to her, with trade exchange valued at €4.2 billion in 2022, Nigeria will be France’s top trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa.

She added that their goal is to bring more French films to Nigeria. She stated that the relationship in the creative and cultural industries was the main focus of her visit.

“There are about 80 French films in Nigeria and we need to do more. We want to keep intensifying our own economic presence in the country and we want to attract more French films to Nigeria.”

“We know that culture can be a great opportunity for job creation and economic development. In France we invest a lot in this field. It is a policy that had been in existence for a number of years.”

Here in Nigeria we have our wide betwork of 10 Alliance Françaises across the nation, which can be a center for dialogue between the artists,” she concluded.

