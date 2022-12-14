If you watch World Cup 2022, then you will obviously agree with us that it is one of the tensest and more unpredictable than ever. Even from the beginning, we saw defeats of legendary teams and winnings of new-born teams. This picture soon changed and during the semi-finals, quite strong teams remained. They were Argentina, Croatia, France, and Morocco. This last one is the most surprising to see in the semi-finals.

This is due to statistics of African teams during the last competitions. But as we said, this FIFA is different and Morocco is under the main attention. Even though this World Cup is the last of 21st-century football legends, such as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Angel Di Maria, Luka Modric, and many others, the main center of attention in Morocco.

No one could imagine that they were so strong but as we see, we were wrong. And today they will play against France which is also very dangerous. France is the winner of the last World Cup Championship which was held in 2018, in Russia. As they show, they are very motivated to keep the champion status. Comments from French footballers as well as from their coaches are also very ambitious.

But even though they are strong, everyone agrees that today’s semi-final match will not be easy for France because they have a 50% chance of winning, the same as Morocco, which also does not show a lack of ambition. Whoever will be the winner, all football fans know that this match will be memorable for years and will be considered a historical match. So, check out the details down below and find out what the world thinks about who will become the second finalist of FIFA 2022.

Who Will Play In The Final Of FIFA World Cup 2022?

Yesterday, we saw a legendary match between Argentina and Croatia. Both teams were incredible during the previous matches but this semi-final meeting was especially outstanding. Argentina showed the world that they are still strong and do not want to lose the chance as they did in 2014 against the Germans. Also, it is the last world cup for Lionel Messi who is an alive legend of football. He is very motivated as he had an amazing and even shocking performance against Croatia. So Argentina won with a score of 3:0 and now it is time to find out who will play against them, France or Morocco.

Everyone is ready for any result because both teams are very strong. As Morocco was very unpredictable this year, many neutral football fans think that they will defeat France. The whole of Africa is supporting them. On the other hand, Europeans think that France has a higher chance of winning. One of the famous comments about France winning is the prediction of Kashef. According to this, there is 68% of winning France which will end this magical fairytale for Morocco. But on the other hand, we have Pele’s prediction which also can be quite trustworthy.

But still, in football, we should not believe in predictions as everything can happen. As no one could imagine that the Arab Emirates would defeat Argentina in the first match, there is also a high chance of Morocco winning. The only thing that we know for sure is that the match will be very tense and even it will not be surprising if we see a penalty series too.

No matter the result it is clear that the main discovery of the World Cup 2022 is Morocco and they have great potential in the next FIFA championships. They are extremely motivated and strong so the future is for them. The final match, will it be Argentina against Morocco or against France, will be very tense. Note that most Argentina fans prefer to have Morocco in the final, but also we should expect everything from the ambitious French footballers, especially from Mbappe.