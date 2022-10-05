Social media is becoming too porous, very flippant and gullible with a lot of weird and nasty things. Looking for where many get misinformed without taking pains to make diligent research before picking up their jack knife, caterport, wear their caustic and uncouth mouths and begin to release unprintable remarks? , such place unarguably is the social media.

Looking for where people get free access for nudists display of their insanity? Social Media becomes an option. Looking for where people flounce and brag about their wealth and riches? , Social media provides the space.

Looking for where fake news trend ,spreading like wild fire? Social media becomes the one stop shop for all .

He said nothing! Fr. Mbaka wouldn’t have said such and can’t say such. Social Media sadly is making us very impressionable, malleable, yielding to news, however fake without first of all fact checking.

For months the Adoration Ministry of Fr. Ejike Mbaka was closed. The reason for the close was not hidden. We all know the drama, the high and low points of the storyline.

For months, both Fr. Mbaka and the Adoration Ministry were off media searchlight, nothing was said, little was heard about them until last Sunday when the reopening of the Adoration ministry and the introduction of a place holder for him, of course as recommended by him while he goes on a canonical retreat was rowdyly resisted by Adoration members .

As much as such conduct by the Adoration members was uncatholic, unchristine and highly ungodly, the trending statement against Mr Peter Obi credited to Fr Mbaka was not existent.

He never said it, wouldn’t say it, can’t say such at this time, when tension and anxiety were at their breaking points.

It will do us a lot of good to excercise some restrains in matters as sensitive as such , looking before leaping, recounting before affirmation and making doubly sure before reposting, rebroadcasting, forwarding and commenting.

It is an integrity failure, forwarding or rebroadcasting tarnishing and maligning materials only to either delete or apologise over its fakeness.

Before you post, forward, copy and paste, ask if it is true, what good will it achieve, the level of harm it will do to people’s integrity and if heaven will fall if one ignores and moves on.

We are in a very delicate moments in our life as a nation. A lot has gone under the bridge, many teeth are gnashing in lack and penury. The future of this country is hanging on a balance, dangling, held by threadbared straps, its fall very abysmal if nothing is done, urgently too.

This is not the best of time to allow sentiments to overwhelm reasoning. This is not the best time to throw caution to the wind, allowing emotions to drive reactions .

We all need change. We all want fresh air. The starry and moon lights of our yesterday may have been eclipsed, our drive and desire for yet another luminous moments in our nation must be pursued with human face. We are not animals, being brutish and unguarded shouldn’t be an option.

Peter Obi for now represents the long desired hope for the wailing, gnashing and sad reality of the masses. He is the effigy for a better future and any thing that touches him, touches the sensitivity of many Nigerians. However, going about this movement in a way that shows lack of integrity, godliness, decency and maturity makes the whole movement a caricature.

Fr. Mbaka may have had issues with Obi previously. Peter may have within a twinkle turned into a phenomenon, a bride many are admiring, however, let us not allow the pent up impression of their previous misunderstanding influence the reaction that have greeted the fake statement against Obi, allegedly made by Fr. Mbaka.

Anybody that loves Obi and desires for his success in this next year’s election should wear the cloak of patience, humility, decency, integrity ,love, compassion etc in engaging those against him, responding to words, expressions demeaning him and actions obviously denigrating and challenging the prospects of this new dawn in our political renaissance.

I have read comments of many I hold in high esteem on the alleged Fr. Mbaka’ attack on Obi’ presidential ambition, what honestly came to my mind was the opium effect of cult personality influence on the reasoning of many. Why are they attacking in that manner? Could it be that Mbaka is still a force to be reckoned with in the space of prophetic accuracy?

Could it be that they were uncertain how such comments from Fr. Mbaka could possibly deflate the momentum already gained in this movement?

Whatever it is, the only thing which I am sure of, is the supremacy of the will of God over the will of man. God is not callous, his will for us is to have a good life, whoever that will guarantee such, he will not hesitate to give us, but not without the corporation of human tools. Get your PVC, vote credible leaders, ensure that your vote counts and shun both emotional and physical violence and abuse.

He knows, he sees, God is aware of our cry of liberation. He will come through for us when the time comes, prophecy or no prophecy.

By the way ! I’m still obident!

Jarlath Opara Jarlathuche@gmail.com