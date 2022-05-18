Four Suspected IPOB Gunmen Killed In Gun Duel With Army Troops

(Senstive Content)

The Nigerian Army on Monday said its troops of 34 Brigade Obinze have neutralized four members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN).

According to a statement by the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, the suspected IPOB members were killed in a fierce encounter that ensued at Amaifeke and Ihioma in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State.

The statement read: “The terrorists were taken out today Monday 16 May 2022, while shooting sporadically, threatening lives and property of innocent citizens.

“The irate dissidents opened fire on sighting the patrol team, who were out to ensure safety and security of lives and property of citizens.

“The vigilant troops engaged the criminals and neutralized four of them, while others succumbed to the superior fire power of the troops and escaped from the scene.”

Nwachukwu said items recovered from the encounter, include one pump action short gun, 10 live cartridges, one Hilux truck, which was reportedly, snatched at gun point, on Sunday by the irredentists, mobile handsets and charms.

He urged members of the public to provide credible information on the movement of the criminal elements to security agencies, whenever sighted in their communities.

