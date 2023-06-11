Four Fans Attending Nigerian Women Football League Final Die in Auto Crash

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has sent a condolence message to his Bayelsa counterpart, Senator Douye Diri on the death of some members of the State’s contingent to the Nigerian Women Football League final.

The Women FA Championship Final was scheduled to take place at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba and the Bayelsa supporters’ team were on transit to Asaba when a bus in the entourage was involved in a fatal crash after Kwale, leading to the death of 4 members of the supporters club with 7 others sustaining injuries.

Oborevwori in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Festus Ahon, condoled with the families of the deceased, the Government and people of Bayelsa on the unfortunate incident and prayed for quick healing and recovery of the injured.

He said that the unfortunate incident was regrettable and had caused great pain to the bereaved families. He also, prayed for the souls of the departed.

“A few hours ago, I was informed of the unfortunate accident involving members of the Bayelsa State supporters’ club on their way to Asaba for the 2022/2023 Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Final taking place at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

“It is with a deep sense of sorrow that I commiserate with the families of those that lost their lives in the fatal motor accident of Sunday, June 11, 2023, along Kwale Asaba Road.

“Indeed, their deaths have caused a dark cloud and great sorrow for their families and Bayelsa State.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Delta, I extend my heartfelt condolences to my brother Governor, Senator Douye Diri, the bereaved families and people of Bayelsa State on this sad incident.

“Their untimely deaths have undoubtedly caused great pain and sorrow to their families. I pray for quick healing to the injured and that such tragedy will never occur again.

“May God grant the families and loved ones the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss and may the souls of the departed rest in peace,” Oborevwori prayed.

