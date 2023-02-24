Less than 24 hours to Saturday’s election, no less than four people have been killed in a clash between All Progressive Congresss (APC) and New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) supporters in Kano.

Witnesses said the clash reportedly occurred along the Zaria Expressway when supporters of the NNPP presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, gathered to welcome him on his way to a rally in the metropolis.

The News Chronicle learnt that the Presidential Candidate of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) was received back to his home state Kano, ahead of Saturday’s election.

Aside from those that were feared dead, there are also reports that a number of supporters were also injured in the fracas.

Responding to the development, the police spokesperson in Mano, Abdullahi Kiyawa, in a statement said the police arrested 85 suspects after the clash.

The police further gave a backstory to the clash, advising all the political players to stick to the rules of the game and ensure the election to go in a peaceful manner.

The police statement partially read, “On receipt of the reports, and the likelihood of clashes and attacks on innocent citizens, the Commissioner of Police for the 2023 General Election, Kano State Command, Muhammad Yakubu immediately summoned the representatives of the three political parties to an emergency meeting to find a solution to the impasse”.

“Unfortunately, there was no headway with their planned rallies/processions. The Commissioner of Police passionately appealed to the consciousness of the representatives that this is not in the best interest of the fragile security of the state. Given this, the three political parties were advised to postpone the planned rallies/procession”.

