Fornicator bemoans girlfriend’s inability to go more than one round of sex

An unsatisfied and worried son of Adam has taken to the public to bemoan his girlfriend’s inability to go more than one round of sex.

The man, who expressed his frustrations over the development, noted that he has been putting in the hardwork to ensure that his babe meets up to his sexual expectations.

This development was contained in a post shared on Facebook by social influencer Fegor Chime. In the post, the man who preferred anonymity is seeking the counsel of his online in-laws on how he can salvage the situation.

He wrote:

Good day ma Fegor, please help to me post. My girlfriend cannot go two round of sex, if you can’t give her an orgasm on the first round, she will not have it again on second rounds, when we want to start, we engage in foreplay and she becomes very wet, so I make sure to last long enough for her to orgassm, but after the first round, her puccy just shut its mouth, I try to get her wet again but her puccy just doesn’t respond, I suck her and she gets wet,but once my mouth is out of there, she dries up again,

she sometimes leaves me frustrated, because I like my sex to be long and hard with different styles. What could be the cause? We are planning to get married by December. Hope that won’t be an issue in marriage!

