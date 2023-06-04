Former Women Affairs Minister, Tallen, Confirms Grilling  By EFCC Over N2billion Fraud Allegation

Kunle Dada June 4, 2023 0
N2billion Fraud Allegation
The immediate past Minister for Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, has denounced her purported arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, saying she went to the commission by herself to clear some allegations.
In a statement she personally signed, she confirmed going to the commission to be interrogated by officials but kept silent on purported corruption and enrichment to the tune of N2billion.
 Although details of the allegations against the ex-minister were still unclear, a source familiar with the case said that it bordered on corruption to the tune of N2billion. Part of the money was allegedly diverted from the African First Lady Peace Mission Project (AFLPM). An initiative front lined by Hajia Maryam Abacha for the purpose of leading peace and harmony in Africa.
 Tallen in her reaction however said there was no formal invitation from the anti-graft agency and neither was she arrested.
She said, “I would like to state that I went to the EFCC on my own accord to address the very false allegation made against me recently. Owing to the respect for my former principal – Former President Muhammadu Buhari and his good office, I did not previously address the open allegation, however it has now become necessary to do so.
“Firstly, the decent & appropriate action, should this have been a genuine enquiry, would be to write to the Ministry for Women Affairs, to enquire about any funds sent to the Ministry.
“To immediately jump to the open without any proper formal correspondence is highly unprofessional, portrays a lack of respect for the Ministry of Women Affairs and injurious to my person and character. Furthermore, I will like to state that there was no formal invitation from the anti-graft agency neither was I arrested.

