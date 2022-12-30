Former U.S. President Barack Obama has joined well-wishers to commiserate with the family and fans of great football icon Pele, who passed away last night. Pele had been in admission in the hospital for over a month battling colon cancer. His family and football world announced his demise at age 82.

Barack Obama on his official twitter page said:

“Pelé was one of the greatest to ever play the beautiful game. And as one of the most recognizable athletes in the world, he understood the power of sports to bring people together. Our thoughts are with his family and everyone who loved and admired him.”

Most football clubs around Europe, ex players and footballers have shown their thoughts with Pele’s family despite not playing in Europe.

Pele is the only football player to have won three World Cup, winning his first at age 17 and scoring 4 goals in the final against host nation Sweden.

Pele made 92 appearances, scoring 77 goals for Brazil. At club level, he played his best career with Santos FC in Brazil and New York Cosmos. He made over 600 appearances with Santos, scoring +600 goals.