Tottenham has expressed its thoughts to the entire family of Anton Walkes who died today following a boat crash in Miami Beach. He was aged 25 when he The passed away.

Walkes began his club career with Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur, making one appearance for the club in the League Cup. In 2017, he was loaned to Atlanta United. In August, his loan was extended until the end of the 2017 season. Walkes was then loaned out to League One club Portsmouth, playing the remainder of the 2017–18 season before being signed by Portsmouth permanently in July 2018. He spent two further seasons with Portsmouth before returning to Atlanta United in January 2020. He was signed by Charlotte FC in 2022, where he remained until his death a year later.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former player, Anton Walkes.

The thoughts of everyone at the Club are with his family and friends at this incredibly sad time.”