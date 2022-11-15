Aaron Lennon today on his social media accounts announced his retirement from professional football at age 35. The former English forward last played with Burnley FC where he had made 87 appearances, scoring just three goals for the Championship club. Lennon played for other clubs like Everton, Leeds United, Kayserispor and Tottenham. The 35-year-old made a total of 617 club appearances, of which 416 have been with the English clubs.

Lennon scored a total of 43 goals and 98 assists for the entire five clubs he represented.

On June 3, 2006, he made his senior appearances for the Three Lions of England, recording a tally of 21 appearances without a goal.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thank you,” Lennon began his retirement statement. “I’ve finally decided that the time is right to hang my boots up, having weighed up the options I didn’t feel were right for me and my young family. It has been a very tough decision as football has been my life since probably the age of 3 and the last 20 years playing professionally at the very hasp has been so amazamazinge loved every minute of it!

“Football means so much to me and will always do. I don’t think I even realized how much until I started considering this retirement, it has been everything and more.

“All the players I’ve played with, it has been an absolute pleasure. The managers, coaching staff and all other members of staff who do all the hard work behind the scary news, are really amazing people at the club who I will thank personally and hopefully cross paths again in the future. And of course, the amazing clubs and fans I got to play and represent, including my country.

“I’ve loved every one of the clubs and fan bases and I know that doesn’t happen for many players, so I’m very grateful,” Lennon added, before signing off: “Football world thank you from the bottom of my heart.”