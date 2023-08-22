Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Ike Shorunmu joins Abia Warriors as coach

Abia Warriors announced that the former Super Eagles goalkeeper Ike Shorunmu has joined the club as the new goalkeeper trainer ahead of the 2023-24 Nigeria Premier League season billed to kick off next month.

The club on their official page, wrote:

“Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Ike Shorunmu, has joined the Technical crew of Abia Warriors Football Club of Umuahia as the new goalkeepers coach.

The Ogun state born shot-stopper was unveiled earlier at the club’s Secretariat in Umuahia by the Chairman of Abia Warriors, Coach John Obuh in a brief but impressive ceremony witnessed by members of management.

Speaking, coach Obuh said he decided to go for Shorunmu because of his vast experience and antecedents, hoping that his addition will be a big influence.

On his own, Shorunmu said he settled for Abia Warriors based on personal conviction and expressed confidence that the team will achieve greater success this season.”

Ike is not new to the Nigerian League as the 55 year old played most of his active career in his local League. Ahorunmu began his career with the defunct Stationary Stores, he also plated with Shooting Stars before moving to Europe.

He has served as goalkeeper trainer for the Super Eagles, Enyimba and Heartland prior to this appointment.