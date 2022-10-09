Former Real Madrid, Spain legend, Iker Casillas has revealed his sexuality as gay via his official Twitter handle. The 41-year-old in his message said, “I hope you will respect me: I’m gay”, Casillas spent 25 years at Real Madrid before moving to FC Porto. Casillas captained Spain to the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and won 21 major senior career trophies before his retirement.

According to Mirror Sports, between 2004 and 2008, Casillas dated the winner of a beauty pageant, Eva Gonzalez. Soon after their split, Casillas began dating Carbonero. The shot-stopper famously kissed the reporter following Spain’s triumph at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, when La Roja famously beat the Netherlands in the final thanks to Andres Iniesta’s extra-time winner.

Their first son, Martin, now eight, was born in Madrid on January 3, 2014. In November of the following year, the couple announced that they were expecting their second child. Three months before Lucas, now six, arrived on June 2, 2016, Casillas and Carbonero married. Their official partnership would last for five years until last March when their separation was announced.