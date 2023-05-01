Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Okey Wali SAN has been released by Kidnappers according to reports around the Lawyers Family.

Wali, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, was abducted by armed men dressed in military uniform at the Obiri-Kwere area of the East-West Road in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State fortnight Monday.

The NBA chairman, Port Harcourt Branch, Viktor Benibo, confirmed Wali’s release to Newsmen on Monday, saying, “He is in his house. He was released in the early hours of today.

We await more details.