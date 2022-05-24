Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Former Chelsea and Westham defender Kurt Zouma pleads guilty to assaulting his cat

Oladimeji Adeoye

In early February Kurt Zouma was seen in a video kicking and slapping his cat offensively in his kitchen. The video which was released by one of his brothers on snap chat got the attention of sympathizers of the cat who decided to act about the worrying situation. Zouma pleaded guilty to two counts under the Animal Welfare Act when he appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court in east London this morning.

He has pleaded guilty to two counts of causing unfair suffering to a protected animal, by kicking and slapping a cat, in contravention of section 4 subsection 1 of the Animal Welfare Act 2006. A third charge of failing to protect the animal from pain, suffering injury or disease in contravention of section 9 was withdrawn.

Zouma was accompanied to the court by some bodyguards and his brother, Yoan Zouma, who admitted to one count charge of helping, abetting, and guiding his older brother Kurt Zouma to commit the offence.

Regardless of Zouma’s public apology in February, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) announced that they have taken away two cats from Zouma’s house, announcing that the pets are safe and in our care.

West Ham after the horrendous situation fined Zouma in connection to the incident and made donations to nine animal welfare charities in the UK and overseas. They were, however, heavily criticized for allowing Zouma to play for the club after the incident. Zouma also lost a sponsorship deal with Adidas, while the club’s partners Kissimmee and Vitality pulled their deals after Zouma continued to play under manager David Moyes at Westham.

