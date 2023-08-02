Former backup dancers have accused Lizzo of weight discrimination and sexual harassment

Anyone accusing Lizzo of fat shaming? What a 180 degree change! The Grammy award winning artist who is known as an advocate for body positivity.

A lawsuit for alleged weight shaming and sexual harassment has been served on American popstar and body-positive vocalist Lizzo by her former backup dancers.

According to The Guardian, the singer is accused of harassing three of her former backup dancers—Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez—in an effort to create a toxic work environment.

According to a lawsuit submitted on Tuesday, they claim that this happened in multiple instances between 2021 and 2023. Additionally, they claim the singer forced partygoers to engage in lewd behavior by pressuring the staff.

According to the Los Angeles lawsuit, Lizzo reportedly forced one dancer to touch a nude performer at an Amsterdam club. It further claimed that after wrongly accusing her dancers of being intoxicated at work, she made them endure a “excruciating” 12-hour tryout.

Additionally, her dancers alleged that Lizzo, a well-known advocate for body positivity and self-love, had chastised one dancer for recently gaining weight and then fired that dancer for recording a meeting.

In the case, the singer is allegedly: “began inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performers’ vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from the performers’ vaginas”

Earlier this year, after an incident at a club in Amsterdam. Lizzo is charged with coercing Davis into touching one performer’s exposed breasts and then acting irrationally toward her when she refused.

The suit says: “Plaintiffs were aghast with how little regard Lizzo showed for the bodily autonomy of her employees and those around her, especially in the presence of many people whom she employed,”. The singer is also charged with pushing her security personnel to strip off.

She has not yet refuted the serious allegations made against her.

