Mezut Ozil today announced his retirement from professional football after the German made a declaration on his social media pages. Ozil left Arsenal after an unresolved dispute with Mikel Arteta to Fenerbahçe in Turkey to revive his career.

Mesut Ozil joined Arsenal from Real Madrid in the summer of 2013 in what was then a club record £42.5 million transfer

Ozil made 737 club appearances, including 137 goals, 262 assists, and 12 trophies, including the World Cup with Germany.

Confirming his retirement on Instagram, Ozil wrote: ‘Hello everyone, after thoughtful consideration, I’m announcing my immediate retirement from professional football.

‘I’ve had the privilege to be a professional football player for almost 17 years now, and I feel incredibly thankful for the opportunity. But in recent weeks and months, having also suffered some injuries, it’s become more and more clear that it’s time to leave the big stage of football.

‘It has been an amazing journey filled with unforgettable moments and emotions. I want to thank my clubs – Schalke 04, Werder Bremen, Real Madrid, Arsenal FC, Fenerbahce, Basaksehir and the coaches who supported me, plus teammates who have become friends.

‘Special thanks must go to my family members and my closest friends. They have been a part of my journey from day one and have given me so much love and support, through the good times and bad.

‘Thank you to all my fans who have shown me so much love no matter the circumstances and no matter which club I was representing.

‘Now I’m looking forward to everything that is in front of me with my beautiful wife, Amine, and my two beautiful daughters, Eda and Ela – but you can be sure that you will hear from me from time to time on my social media channels.’