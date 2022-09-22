Awka

A former governor of Anambra State, Chief Andy Uba, who also served as a senator representing a zone in the state, has disclosed in a court affidavit that he is now financially incapacitated.

According to him, his financial incapacitation is to the huge money he spent in last year’s governorship election in the state.

He therefore said he would not be able to meet complete payment of his judgment debt to a certain billionaire in the state, Prince Arthur Eze, who he is owing a substantial amount of money.

Uba, in his motion with the supporting affidavits, is seeking an order of the court to stop further execution of the judgment of the court which had earlier been carried out by men of the enforcement unit of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja.

In his defence earlier in court, Uba had claimed that the soft loan granted to him by the creditor was a donation for his campaign, which the Presiding Judge at the High Court in Ekwuloba, Anambra State dismissed on the grounds that the defendant did not bring any convincing evidence.

In a 41-paragraph affidavit sworn to by himself, the ex-governor whose tenure was short-lived due to legal consequences, said he will face financial restraint and extreme hardship if he is compelled to pay the total judgement debt.

He stated that his financial incapability and the dwindling economy of the country were some of the factors that has placed him in a poor financial position and as such he could not pay the debt completely as a whole.

The ex-governor, in further demonstration of his poor financial state as a result of expenditures he incurred in last year’s election, pleaded to be given the opportunity to pay a small sum of the debt monthly to the creditor, which may span over a period of 4 years.

Ubah claimed further that he had made a total deposit of two million naira as part payment of the judgement debt.

The ex-governor, who was also represented Anambra South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, is now pleading for judicial concessions to enable him pay the judgment debt had earlier in his defence in court.

The judgement creditor had further filed a motion seeking order of the court to auction the properties recovered from the residence of the ex-governor.

Next court hearing on the matter will be towards the end of September.