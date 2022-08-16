At a very recent function in Lagos, a participant placed this question before the gathering; what exacerbates Nigeria’s current political and socioeconomic challenges? And just immediately, he got two separate but related responses from two personalities I consider well informed, self contained and quietly influential Nigerians.

The first stated thus; the situation (poor leadership) in the country is not party, tribe/ethnic, religion, state governors or Federal Government insulted. Rather, it is a ‘total national leadership collapse in the country from ‘top to bottom’. It is a brazen manifestation of a bunch that is yet to internalize the fact that power is nothing but the ability to achieve purpose-a strength required to bring about social, economic, political, cultural and religious changes.

The second captured his response this way; not that the nation’s leadership is lacking in vision but their vision more often than not is not masses-centered. Even those that could qualify as people purposed are in most cases stripped of clear definition, the goals to be achieved, or the means chosen to address the problems and to achieve the goals and making the entire narrative a crisis is that the system has virtually no consideration for connecting the poor with good means of livelihood-food, job, and security.

This is the only possible explanation for the situation and will continue until the present crop of leaders productively look back to draw both inspiration and lessons from the nation’s forgotten pacesetters and forbearers such as Pa Obafemi Awolowo, the late Premiere of Nigeria Western Region, Dr.Nnamdi Azikiwe and Ahmadu Bello of Eastern and Northern regions respectively, Pa Michael Ajasin of old Ondo state and Ambrose Folorunsho Alli , the onetime Governor of the now defunct Bendel state. He concluded.

Indeed, to any student of history, these facts should not be a surprise.

Maybe I am missing something here. But from the above admonition, this piece believed and still believes that what today’s leaders need is to study these departed pacesetters, nationalists and nation builders, to study their history, study the actions of these eminent men, to see how they conducted themselves and to discover the reasons for their victories or their defeats so that they can avoid the later and imitate the former’.

Aside from assisting the nation not to wander in dilemma, the above action is important as ‘knowledge will forever govern ignorance. And people who want to be their own governors must arm themselves with the power that knowledge gives.’

Taken as an example, as documented in his Path to Nigerian Freedom (1947), Pa Awo drew the first systematic federalist manifesto. He advocated federalism as the only basis for equitable national integration and, as head of the Action Group, he led demands for a federal constitution, which was introduced in the 1954 Lyttleton Constitution, following primarily the model proposed by the Western Region delegation led by him. As premier, he proved to be and was viewed as a man of vision and a dynamic administrator. He was also the country’s leading social democratic politician. He supported limited public ownership and limited central planning in government.

He believed that the state should channel Nigeria’s resources into education and state-led infrastructural development. Controversially, and at considerable expense, he introduced free primary education for all and free health care for children in the Western Region, established the first television service in Africa in 1959, and the Oduduwa Group, all of which were financed from the highly lucrative cocoa industry which was the mainstay of the regional economy.

Under his leadership, nobody needed to fly to Canada or the UK to go and look for education. It was here. People from Canada were doing Commonwealth exchange. Coming from Canada to go and study at the University of Ife. If you want to go out, it was just for the fun of it not because the education here was inferior to what you are going to get outside.

Awo, Chief Michael Adekunle Ajasin, former Governor of old Ondo State, whom many describes as the moving spirit of the Free Education Programme of the defunct Western Region,and Ambrose Folorunsho Alli (22 September 1929 – 22 September 1989), the first civilian governor of the old Bendel state, shone like a billion star in the areas of education, infrastructural provision and nation building. They shared similar but interesting attributes worth emulating by Nigeria’s current crops of leaders.

Ali Ambrose for example was a member of the constituent assembly that drafted the 1978 Nigeria constitution. He joined the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) and ran successfully as UPN candidate in the Bendel State governorship election of 1979 and following his academic posts; he was elected the Governor of Bendel state. He founded “Bendel state University” now “Ambrose Alli University”, Ekpoma. Many campuses in Ekpoma, Abraka and Asaba were established during his tenure. However, with the creation of Delta State by the administration of Gen. Babangida, the University became two Universities, namely Delta State University, Abraka and Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, posthumously named after him.

He brought massive development to Bendel in different sectors, from the establishment of numerous post-primary schools and tertiary institutions, and massive construction of roads and housing. His main thrust as governor was to increase educational opportunities. He established over 600 new secondary schools, and abolished secondary school fees. Apart from the establishment of the University, he also established various colleges of Education in Ekiadolor near Benin City, Agbor, Warri, Ozoro, and three Polytechnics, with a college of agriculture and fishery proposed for Agenebode.

He also established four teachers training colleges to supply staff to the new schools, as well as several other higher educational institutions. Other reforms included abolishing charges for services and drugs at state-owned hospitals and eliminating the flat-rate tax. His administration carried out massive construction of roads to open up the rural areas. In the housing sector he built low cost housing estates in Ugbowo, Ikpoba Hill in Benin City, and Bendel Estates in Warri. As Governor, he always wore sandals, joking that he was so busy working in Government House that he never had time to buy shoes for himself. When Ambrose Alli left office in 1983, he retired to his family house.

Aside from the above account, we are equally witnesses to the fact that in the Midwest and Bendel state of old, there existed government owned companies established by the then leaders. They were established to among other aims create employment while bringing revenue to government coffers. Examples of such companies includes but not limited to; MidWest Lines, Bendel Hotel, Bendel Insurance, Bendel Glass among others.

That was in the good old days.

Therefore, as the nation braces up for the 2023 general elections, there is no doubt that presently, Nigeria is at a leadership crossroad. And there is a wise saying that “if you do not know the direction you are headed, then, get to the crossroad and you will find the way to your destination’. Nigerians should take hope in the fact that a cross-road is a place of decision, difficult decisions.

Again, ‘it is sometimes convenient to forget. At others it is uncomfortable to remember. To forget is perhaps one of the greatest gifts of nature. But to remember can also be an invaluable asset sometimes”. It is therefore, the opinion of this piece that come 2023, Nigerians will not forget the present crossroad. But even if as humans they forget, history will be there to remind them.

Utomi Jerome-Mario is the Programme Coordinator (Media and Public Policy), Social and Economic Justice Advocacy (SEJA), A Lagos-Based Non Governmental Organization (NGO).