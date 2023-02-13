A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party, and one-time presidential candidate, Dele Momodu has disclosed that Atiku Abubakar will emerge victorious in the February 25th presidential polls. In an interview with Arise TV, monitored by The News Chronicle, Dele Momodu added that Nigerians will vote based on tribal affiliation thereby giving the PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar a hedge against his opponents.

Speaking further on his analysis, he noted that both the APC and Labour Party presidential candidates will share the votes in the South while Atiku Abubakar will scoop a block vote in the North, adding that the North has the number.

Nigerian’s presidential election scheduled to hold on the 25th of February will be a keen contest election between three major candidates, the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Faulting the Bloomberg polls that projected Peter Obi ahead of other contenders, the media entrepreneur, Dele Momodu stated that the majority of Nigerians especially those in the North have no access to mobile technology which could have allowed them to partake in the polls. He added that Nigerians do not care about the opinion polls.

Stating further, he noted that the APC is a house divided against itself, claiming that the PDP Candidate, Atiku Abubakar is the only true nationalist who has the widespread and nationwide acceptance to deliver Nigeria from its current numerous challenges.

He recalled that the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has been attacking the government and policies of President Muhammadu Buhari, noting that the ruling party is playing to be an opposition while in the real sense, it has been in power in the past eight years.

