Forest Preservation: Anambra Commissioner, Inspects State Central Nursery, Plants 50,000 Baobab Seeds

As part of efforts to ensure adequate environmental protection and green environment, the Anambra State Commissioner for Environment, Engr. Felix Odimegwu on Wednesday, led a team from Forestry Department and other appointees of the government on Environment to inspect the Anambra State Ministry of Environment/forestry central nursery.

The facility is located in Amawbia, Awka South Local Government Council.

During the visit, the Commissioner and other staff of the ministry planted about 50,000 baobab seeds which were donated to the state by Mr Saheed Akinbogu Woods-Ali of Ewenia Urban Forestry during the Commemoration of Anambra World Earth day 2023, held at Prof. Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre in Awka.

Speaking during the exercise, Dr. Odimegwu said it is the vision of the Chukwuma Soludo administration to maintain a clean, green and healthy Anambra state and reduce environmental hazards through sufficient tree planting efforts.

Speaking on the benefits of tree planting, the Commissioner said trees combat climate change by producing oxygen and reducing tons of carbons, control erosion, purifies the air, reduces noise pollution as well as enhances Biodiversity (provide food & shelters).

According to him, the benefits of tree planting can never be over emphasized as it is the only way to create a healthy ecosystem for plants, animals, humans, while combating climate change and halting erosion.

He explained that the nursery is very important to breed sufficient trees or planting across the state.

“Proper maintenance of this nursery and our forest reserve will foster ecotourism, wildlife preservation and translate to more IGR for the state. Urbanisation, indiscriminate felling of trees, bush burning has really made most of our species go into extinction and we must revive them”.

“The baobab seeds which we intend to nurture into trees in our various forest reserve areas produce wonder nutritious fruits, the pulp, seeds, leaves and seeds have many health benefits, rich in different vitamins and antioxidants, anti-microbial, antiviral and treats different ailments,” he said.

Commissioner Odimegwu further noted that the central nursery were seedlings are groomed has over 50 economic and ornamental trees respectively and expressed his joy towards the growth of the nursery while encouraging the forestry department/staff to pay more attention to the seedlings as the government has spent huge sums of money to acquire them.

He appreciated Mr Saheed Akinbogu Woods- Ali of Ewenia urban forestry for donating the baobab seeds during the Commemoration of Anambra World Earth day 2023, and pointed out that the seeds were the first of their kind in the Anambra Central Nursery and assured that government will ensure its distribution across the state forest reserve areas in Anambra.