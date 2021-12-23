Popular Nigerian Table Shaker, Reno Omokri has reeled out recipe for men who desire to succeed in 2022.

In a post on Facebook, the former presidential aide urged single men to desist from giving money to ladies. He advise guys to rather give money to their parents.

He wrote:

Dear single men,

If you found it difficult to make a breakthrough in 2021, try this and thank me later. For the first six months of 2022, don’t give a dime to any girl. Instead, sow a seed to your parents each month. If God does not bless you, then I am not called! In fact, a lot of the negative things that occurred to you in 2021 are traceable to these urgent 2k girls. They co-mingle with you, then go and co-mingle with other men, who might be Yahoo, or even Yahoo plus, or other such odious fellows. And fornication makes you one flesh with her, and then she becomes one flesh with such characters. You can imagine the spiritual ramifications. If your libido is too high, go and marry. Don’t go and fornicate!