For Wole, my idol, it is a case of an elder who lost his comportment and had a bad slip. But, children who are wise should disagree him without necessarily demeaning his achievements.

For those who read the Bible, you will remember the story of Noah and how he got drunk on a certain day and slept naked. One of his children saw him and made mockery of his situation, while another covered his nakedness. Of course, the one who covered his nakedness earned his love and his blessings.

For people like us, we respect Wole to the point of adoration, not because we do not recognize that he has his faults and can make very horrible political judgements sometimes, but because we understand that his achievements in literature and in the arts generally are enough vitiation for his pitfalls.

I will always disagree with Wole on his opinion about us, the Obidients, but I will never discredit his iconic records in the arts, in education, in leadership and in forming many people’s good and wise living.