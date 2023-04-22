A Football tournament tagged ‘Never Stop Dreaming’ financed by Nottingham Forest and Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi is set to kick-start today at the Sheik Abdulkadiri College, Ilorin.

The 26 team tournament is focused on breeding young talents from Kwara just like Taiwo was built with such a platform.

The chairman of the organizing committee, Ameen Akota on Friday informed newsmen in Ilorin that the Super Eagles striker’s academy, Unicorn FA, will lock horns with Sunshine FC at the pitch of the Sheik Abdulkadiri College, beginning from 4pm to herald the tournament.

He said Awoniyi was using the football tournament to give back to the society that made him, hence the reason he was putting resources together to help discover new talents.

Chairman of the committee further disclosed that all participating teams have been sent their kits, which were sponsored by Taiwo Awoniyi.